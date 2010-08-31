Feng Shui Your Bookshelf (Video)
Designer & Feng Shui Master By Dana Claudat
Designer & Feng Shui Master
Dana Claudat is a modern Feng Shui Master and founder of The School Of Intention Feng Shui Certification Program. She holds a B.A. from Stanford University.
August 31, 2010
Sometimes it is a very small change or two that can radically shift the flow of a room or a home to make the feng shui "click". One major source of visible confusion that can easily be overlooked in a home is an exposed bookshelf stuffed with books, and that, luckily, is one of the easiest areas to get into harmony.