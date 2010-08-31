mindbodygreen

Feng Shui Your Bookshelf (Video)

August 31, 2010

Sometimes it is a very small change or two that can radically shift the flow of a room or a home to make the feng shui "click". One major source of visible confusion that can easily be overlooked in a home is an exposed bookshelf stuffed with books, and that, luckily, is one of the easiest areas to get into harmony.

