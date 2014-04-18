mindbodygreen

Raw Cacao Nib Toffee

Susan Jane White
Written by Susan Jane White
April 18, 2014
Apparently, women think about chocolate more then men. Some scientists think this is because eating cacao helps release a cavalry of dopamine in the female brain, the same substance released during orgasm. It’s even been suggested that when women eat raw chocolate, it affects activity in the cerebral hemisphere responsible for regulating sexual desire.

Only one way to find out …

Raw Cacao Nib "Toffee"

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin coconut oil
  • 1 mug light tahini (or 340g jar)
  • 1/2 cup date syrup
  • Pinch of sea salt flakes
  • 2 tablespoons (roasted) carob powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 tablespoons raw cacao nibs

Preparation

Melt coconut oil and date syrup together over a low heat. Add remaining ingredients together, mushing with a fork. Ensure the oil is well mixed.

Taste, and adjust with vanilla or sweetener. Work quickly, as the oil will begin to separate from the other ingredients as soon as it starts cooling.

Line a small rectangular container (a little lunchbox perhaps?) with cling film so that it comes out over the sides

Transfer your gorgeous gooey gloss into the lined container and tickle with extra cacao nibs.

Transfer to the freezer for three hours before indulging. Store it there too, as it melts quite quickly at room temperature.

Susan Jane White
Susan Jane White
I’m a nutritional cook. Nut for short. I blagged a cooking column beside Rachel Allen in The Sunday Independent, Ireland’s biggest newspaper. Naturally I am somewhat muted by her fame...

