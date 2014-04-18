Raw Cacao Nib "Toffee"

Preparation

Melt coconut oil and date syrup together over a low heat. Add remaining ingredients together, mushing with a fork. Ensure the oil is well mixed.

Taste, and adjust with vanilla or sweetener. Work quickly, as the oil will begin to separate from the other ingredients as soon as it starts cooling.

Line a small rectangular container (a little lunchbox perhaps?) with cling film so that it comes out over the sides

Transfer your gorgeous gooey gloss into the lined container and tickle with extra cacao nibs.

Transfer to the freezer for three hours before indulging. Store it there too, as it melts quite quickly at room temperature.