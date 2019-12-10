mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health
|
Medically Reviewed

Feeling Sluggish? It Might Be Time For A Detox

Jessica Sepel
mgb Class Instructor & Nutritionist By Jessica Sepel
mgb Class Instructor & Nutritionist
Jessica Sepel is nutritionist and health expert who specializes in disordered eating.
Marvin Singh, M.D.
Medical review by Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Gastroenterologist
Dr. Marvin Singh is an Integrative Gastroenterologist in San Diego, California. He is trained and board certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology/Hepatology.

Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy

Last updated on December 10, 2019

Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy

Do you feel sluggish? Are you constantly fighting off colds, flu and allergies? Are you bloated? Craving sugary foods? Fighting a foggy brain? If you answered a resounding “yes!” to any of these bothersome issues, a detox might be exactly what your body needs.

When we hear the words “detox” or “cleanse,” the concept may leave you wanting to run for the hills and take your junk food with you. The words get thrown around a lot, and are usually associated with a torturous quick fix that can’t leave any kind of lasting impression. It’s a bit more complex than that, and with good reason.

The fact is that we’re exposed to harmful substances every day. They’re in the food we eat (pesticides, microbes and mercury, to name a few) and in the air we breathe (think disinfectants and deodorizers). Our dietary and lifestyle choices don’t make the body’s detoxing process any easier. We live in a world where most of the food we eat is processed beyond being recognizable as “real” food.

Our body is loaded with enzymes that continuously work to help flush out the toxins we introduce. To optimize this system, I encourage my clients to turn to a clean-eating plan. This is the true meaning of a detox: a strategy that helps the body rid itself of toxins.

I specifically focus on detoxing the liver. Not only is it the largest organ in your body (besides skin), but it does an astonishing amount of work to keep you healthy and clean. Give it a break and help it function properly so that you maintain good blood sugar levels, metabolize carbohydrates, fats and proteins, regulate hormones, and store the vitamins and minerals your body needs to thrive.

A sluggish liver comes with all kinds of unwanted side effects — like the ones previously mentioned — but can manifest itself in other more serious ways like hormonal imbalance, poor sleep, and mood disorders like depression and anxiety. When you consider how much your liver does for you, it’s clear why you need to give it a little TLC.

I encourage my clients to clear their bodies of all the sludge that is weighing it down so that it can perform at its optimum level. The cleanse I’ve developed works in two phases — preparing the toxins to be excreted, and then flushing them out of the system through urine, liver bile, perspiration and exhalation. Each phase requires important nutrients — most of which can be found through food.

Once your body is cleansed and working the way it is made to, you will think better, feel better, look better, burn fat more easily, and be able to listen to the real needs of your own body. A detox should not be seen as a punishment; when done the proper way, it can be truly freeing.

Jessica Sepel
Jessica Sepel
Jessica Sepel is nutritionist and health expert who specializes in disordered eating. She is based...
Read More
More from the author:
Learn How To Stop Dieting & Learn To Eat Intuitively To Achieve Your Happy Weight
Check out How To Stop Dieting
Learn how to stop dieting and start LIVING with Nutritionist & Bestselling Health Author Jessica Sepel.
View the class
Jessica Sepel
Jessica Sepel
Jessica Sepel is nutritionist and health expert who specializes in...
Read More

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
$79.99

The 14-Day Detox Plan

With Dr. Frank Lipman
The 14-Day Detox Plan
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-12955/feeling-sluggish-it-might-be-time-for-a-detox.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!