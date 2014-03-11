15 Super-Simple Recipes To Help You Eat More Greens

Leafy greens are some of the healthiest foods you can eat, since they're loaded with beneficial nutrients like folate, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. Leafy greens include spinach, kale, arugula, chard, collard greens, mustard greens, dandelion greens, cabbage, and others.

Generally, heartier greens like kale, chard, and collards are more nutrient rich than greens like lettuce, but all leafy greens contain chlorophyll, which may help support detoxification in your body. Browse this list of easy ways to incorporate leafy greens, and choose the ones that work best for you:

1. Spinach with eggs.

Add spinach or kale to an egg scramble, omelet, or frittata. This is a great way to incorporate veggies at breakfast (or any meal).

2. Sautéed kale with garlic and mushrooms.

This is a perfectly nutrient-rich side for just about any meal.

3. Kale chips.

These kale chips are quick to make and easy to store for later, these are a great healthy snack.

4. Chard in soup.

Add toward the end of cooking time of your favorite soup, and the greens won't taste bitter, but will instead absorb the other flavors of the soup.

5. Kale with white beans and garlic.

Cook kale with white beans and garlic for a delicious main dish or side. Having beans with greens can be a very nutritious side dish or main dish.

6. Enchiladas with chopped kale.

The greens will absorb the other flavors of the dish — a great way to get kids to eat more vegetables.

7. Tacos with finely chopped spinach, kale or chard.

A great way to include more veggies in a meal that often doesn't contain very many.

8. Massaged kale salad.

A great side dish or top with chicken or salmon for a healthy lunch or dinner.

9. Arugula pesto.

Blend arugula with olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, parmesan and pine nuts. Serve on spaghetti squash with white beans or chicken and veggies.

10. Green smoothie.

In a fruit smoothie, you won't even notice the greens are there.

11. Southwestern black bean salad.

Finely chop kale or chard, and add to a black bean salad with avocado, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Dress with lime juice and olive oil.

12. Butternut squash (or sweet potatoes) and greens.

Sauté collard greens, and mix with sweet potatoes or butternut squash for a deliciously nutrient-rich side dish.

13. Green juice.

Juice kale along with carrots, celery, and/or cucumbers.

14. Greens with tahini sauce.

Sauté chard, kale, or dandelion greens, and add a tahini soy sauce for a savory side.

15. Homemade cabbage slaw.

Use green and red cabbage, carrots, and onions, which you can dress with a simple oil and vinegar combo. Pairs great with heartier meat or bean dishes.