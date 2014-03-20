mindbodygreen

5 Steps To Tap Into The Power Of The Spring Equinox

Rebecca Butler
Rebecca Butler

Rebecca Butler is an E-RYT 500 yoga teacher, writer, inspirational speaker and retreat leader.
March 20, 2014

Spring is a time when ladybugs land on window sills, flowering buds begin to emerge and birds start singing their morning songs again. As the spring equinox approaches, it's the perfect time to stop and ask your spirit, "What will help you scrub away the scar tissue, the debris, the film, the sludge left over from the winter months and connect you to your true essence?" Because when you are connected to your true essence, you can pour your power into manifesting your dreams.

As we transition into spring, step back and be truly honest with yourself about what you're nurturing. You might need to do a little pruning. Here are five steps to serve as a guide.

1. Turn to the light.

Literally. During spring, the day force becomes equal to the night force. This means we have added amounts of light. Light stimulates vitamin D production which has many positive impacts on the physical being including weight maintenance and immune system regulation, among other benefits. Make time to bask in the light. Let the light chase away the dark. Move your daily meditation into a space of light.

2. Clear away the debris of your soul by moving your body.

Many people become sedentary during winter. This is when our energy gets heavy. It’s time to move now. The greater day force energy should help. Go for a hike, run, jog, walk, etc. Catch a yoga, Pilates, TRX, or barre class. Call a friend. Make it a date. It’s easier to keep this commitment to yourself if you have an accountability partner, especially if you haven’t been active in awhile. Whatever you do, choose something you enjoy and stick to it. Your entire mental, emotional and spiritual outlook will shift with greater physical activity.

3. Tend to healing your relationships and empowering yourself.

Turn inward. Look for the disturbance, aka your grievance. Usually, we have at least one somewhere inside. It could be frustration with a loved one, co-worker, neighbor, estranged friend ... Make a list of what you need to hear to heal your grievance(s). Meaning, if you could hear this person speak to you and say the words you need to hear to cure the situation, what would they say? This exercise can be extremely challenging, but I encourage you to give it a try. Allow me to help with a few hypothetical examples:

  • I love you.
  • You are forgiven.
  • You are true beauty.
  • You inspire me.
  • I admire you.
  • You're a great (insert your need to hear here: mother, lover, friend, wife, leader, contributor, etc.)

Keep this list nearby. Whenever you hit a wall with frustration, feed yourself these words. You might be surprised at your ability to shift the alchemy of the frustrating situations via the resonance of these words. Once you surrender the grievance, you make room for love to rush in; you make room for your miracle.

4. Revisit your goals and intentions for 2014.

As the year progresses and new opportunities and challenges come our way, our priorities and goals shift. Keep an eye on them. What might you want to postpone or de-prioritize? What might you want to add or strengthen your resolve around? It’s great to check in on these things every three months or so, rather than looking up in December and scratching your head, wondering where the year went. Always check in with compassion; check in with wonder. Keep an air of mystery and excitement around your greatest possibilities, goals and dreams. Let go of self-limiting beliefs.

5. See your life in your highest potential.

Create a life vision that inspires you endlessly, that gets your heart racing and your blood pumping. Plant the seeds of your dreams and nurture them. If you can see yourself embodying your highest potential, your greatest possibilities, then it’s not future. It’s not fiction. If you can see it, somewhere on some plane, it exists. It exists in the here and now. By focusing on this vision, we begin to change. All too often, I encounter resistance in this exercise. The resistance usually comes from feeling a lack of worthiness.

You are worthy. You are worthy of unconditional love and your deepest desires. Let yourself feel this reality. Once you can feel it, you can begin to bring it to fruition, one breath at a time. It starts with gratitude and awareness, and it's bolstered only by intention and vision. Believe.

If you stumble or fall, just get back up again and try again. It’s a good idea to have a support structure in place of friends who encourage you. And remember, above all else, have fun with it. Spring is such a marvelous time of year.

