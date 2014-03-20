5 Steps To Tap Into The Power Of The Spring Equinox

Spring is a time when ladybugs land on window sills, flowering buds begin to emerge and birds start singing their morning songs again. As the spring equinox approaches, it's the perfect time to stop and ask your spirit, "What will help you scrub away the scar tissue, the debris, the film, the sludge left over from the winter months and connect you to your true essence?" Because when you are connected to your true essence, you can pour your power into manifesting your dreams.

As we transition into spring, step back and be truly honest with yourself about what you're nurturing. You might need to do a little pruning. Here are five steps to serve as a guide.

1. Turn to the light.

Literally. During spring, the day force becomes equal to the night force. This means we have added amounts of light. Light stimulates vitamin D production which has many positive impacts on the physical being including weight maintenance and immune system regulation, among other benefits. Make time to bask in the light. Let the light chase away the dark. Move your daily meditation into a space of light.

2. Clear away the debris of your soul by moving your body.

Many people become sedentary during winter. This is when our energy gets heavy. It’s time to move now. The greater day force energy should help. Go for a hike, run, jog, walk, etc. Catch a yoga, Pilates, TRX, or barre class. Call a friend. Make it a date. It’s easier to keep this commitment to yourself if you have an accountability partner, especially if you haven’t been active in awhile. Whatever you do, choose something you enjoy and stick to it. Your entire mental, emotional and spiritual outlook will shift with greater physical activity.

3. Tend to healing your relationships and empowering yourself.

Turn inward. Look for the disturbance, aka your grievance. Usually, we have at least one somewhere inside. It could be frustration with a loved one, co-worker, neighbor, estranged friend ... Make a list of what you need to hear to heal your grievance(s). Meaning, if you could hear this person speak to you and say the words you need to hear to cure the situation, what would they say? This exercise can be extremely challenging, but I encourage you to give it a try. Allow me to help with a few hypothetical examples: