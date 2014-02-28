Raw Coconut Key Lime Pie (Nut Free!)
Who doesn't love the creamy tartness of a good lime pie? I remember one summer road tripping to Key West and spending a good couple of days sampling all the variations of the classic key lime pie. Unfortunately, with the sweet condensed milk, butter and all that sugar, it isn't the healthiest of desserts. So I've come up with a raw version that's nut free to boot!
This pie turned out to be delicious. Instead of meringue, I used a coconut topping, which complimented the tart flavor of the lime very well. So resulted a nut-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, guilt-free pie!
Ingredients
Base
- 1 cup shredded coconut
- 1/3 cup buckwheat
- 1/3 cup flaxmeal
- 7 Medjool dates
- 1 tsp. lime zest
- 1/8 tsp. Celtic sea salt
Filling
- 2 cups avocado (roughly 2 med size)
- 3/4 cup lime juice
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/8 cup lemon juice
- 1 tsp. vanilla essence
- 1/4 tsp. Celtic sea salt
- 1/4 cup coconut butter
2 Tbsp. soy lecithin
Coconut Icing
- 1 cup coconut meat
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 cup coconut water
- 1/3 cup coconut butter
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla essence
- 1/8 tsp. Celtic sea salt
Toppings
- lime zest
- lime wedges
Directions
Combine all the ingredients for the base together and blend. The crust should be able to hold together but make sure it's not too processed, it's nice to have a crumbly texture. If you haven't pre-soaked the nuts you will need to add a Tbsp. of filtered water
Coat a 10" springform with a thin layer of coconut oil and press the base mix lightly into the bottom (I normally leave it in the fridge for 30 minutes just to let it set a bit)
Combine the cake filling ingredients together except for the coconut butter and lecithin (they both go in last) and blend on high until it becomes creamy and smooth
Warm the coconut butter so it's soft and combine with the lecithin until well incorporated. You should end up with a thick creamy consistency
Spoon the filling on top of the base
Place in freezer to set for 1 hour
Combine all ingredients of the icing together and spread evenly over the filling
Sprinkle chopped up zest and decorate with lime wedges, set in the fridge for a couple of hours and enjoy!
*If you don't have coconut butter you can make your own from fine shredded coconut. Place 3 cups and blend on high, pushing down onto the blades as you go and after a few minutes you should have a thick creamy consistency
*If coconut meat is not easily accessible, use 1 cup coconut cream and add 2 Tbsp. soy lecithin for a thickener
