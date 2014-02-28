Raw Coconut Key Lime Pie (Nut Free!)

Directions

Combine all the ingredients for the base together and blend. The crust should be able to hold together but make sure it's not too processed, it's nice to have a crumbly texture. If you haven't pre-soaked the nuts you will need to add a Tbsp. of filtered water

Coat a 10" springform with a thin layer of coconut oil and press the base mix lightly into the bottom (I normally leave it in the fridge for 30 minutes just to let it set a bit)

Combine the cake filling ingredients together except for the coconut butter and lecithin (they both go in last) and blend on high until it becomes creamy and smooth

Warm the coconut butter so it's soft and combine with the lecithin until well incorporated. You should end up with a thick creamy consistency

Spoon the filling on top of the base

Place in freezer to set for 1 hour

Combine all ingredients of the icing together and spread evenly over the filling

Sprinkle chopped up zest and decorate with lime wedges, set in the fridge for a couple of hours and enjoy!

*If you don't have coconut butter you can make your own from fine shredded coconut. Place 3 cups and blend on high, pushing down onto the blades as you go and after a few minutes you should have a thick creamy consistency

*If coconut meat is not easily accessible, use 1 cup coconut cream and add 2 Tbsp. soy lecithin for a thickener