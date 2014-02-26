What I've Learned 10 Years After Being In 'Super Size Me'

The first step is to fix, and eat, more of our own food at home.

One hundred years ago, in the US, only 2% of meals were eaten outside the home. Today we eat 50% of our meals out – and one in five meals are eaten at McDonald’s.

Studies show that kids who have regular meals with their parents do better in every way. They’re less likely to be obese, get better grades, have healthier relationships, and are less likely to get into drugs. And the same is true for adults: when we eat more homemade food, we’re healthier, slimmer and happier.

It’s time to reclaim the kitchen and take charge of your meals. When we make our own food at home, the food is usually healthier than anything made by a machine or corporation. Fresh food, made with your own hands, unprocessed and nourishing ... It doesn’t matter if it’s vegan, paleo, low-carb, macrobiotic, gluten-free or raw. It can be super simple.

Just get cookin’.

It’s time to fix our relationship with food.

Like Alice Waters says, “food is precious,” but it has become a drug, addiction and punishment for so many of us. Food is just food – and it’s everything else. We connect with each other and our past through culinary traditions. We heal and comfort with home cooked meals. We punish ourselves with food, too.

Food has picked up a lot of baggage over the years. In order to untangle the emotional eating habits we’ve developed, we need to bring a new awareness to how and why we eat. Fixing our relationship with food requires us to be vulnerable, brave, and accepting of ourselves. It also requires we accept how other people eat so that we can all move forward to the big goal…

We must come together to finally fix our toxic food culture.

No matter how you define your diet or “eating style,” we can’t do this as separate groups of vegans, paleos, or rawtarians. To truly heal the landscape we all live in, we must put our energies towards the same goals: