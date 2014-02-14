Why You Need To Let People Know You Love Them

February marks our national “Heart Month,” with Valentine’s Day smack in the middle as a reminder to love and be loved.

Of course, it just plain feels good to both give and receive, but it turns out a number of research studies have demonstrated that love is also good for your health. How so? There is a neurobiological connection between the emotional state of love and various neurohormones (e.g., oxytocin, serotonin, and dopamine) associated with the following health benefits: