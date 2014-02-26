How To Detox Your Body In 10 Days

It's not your fault you're fat.

Food addiction is very real. It’s not a metaphor. It’s not a psychological problem or a moral failing, or lack of willpower. It’s a biological fact. When you eat sugar or flour products, they spike the activity of an area of our brain called the nucleus accumbens, which is ground zero for addiction. When that happens, we have very little control over our behavior. Even though people know it hurts them, they still do it. The solution is a medical sugar and refined carb detox, which is why I created The Blood Sugar Solution 10-Day Detox Diet.

The best way to know if the foods you're eating are making you feel like crap is to do a quick-start reboot — like turning your body back to its original settings. All you have to do is eat whole, fresh foods like you would have eaten one hundred years ago: fresh vegetables, clean proteins, nuts, seeds, good fats, and the occasional fruit. It also means it's time to lose that addiction to sugar and flour; you should also refrain from caffeine, alcohol, gluten, and dairy for 10 days.

If you completely change your diet for 10 days, what you’ll notice is that not only will your cravings subside, not only will your energy improve, and not only will you lose weight — which is actually a side effect of getting healthy — but a whole list of health problems (such as mysterious rashes, brain fog, and unexplained fatigue) may improve or disappear entirely.

The power of this plan is that, in a very short time, you can use a scientifically designed program to regain your health and discover how great you can feel when you take away all the junk and eat real food. Most people have never ever done that, and most people don’t realize they're simply a few days away from feeling well.

Isn’t rapid weight loss dangerous?

Actually, new research shows that losing weight fast doesn’t backfire. It actually leads to more overall weight loss.

So why do people lose so much weight on this plan?

Two key things happen. First, this is a scientific, medically designed sugar detox — you quickly change your hormones and neurotransmitters, so you cut all the cravings that drive overeating of sugar and refined carbs. Those foods are addictive and leave you feeling hungry all the time. When you stop eating sugar and flour and inflammatory foods, you shut down the fat storage hormone, called insulin, and you start fat burning.

Second, it's anti-inflammatory. We know that inflammation makes you fat and sick. You cut out all inflammatory foods for 10 days: sugar, flour, junk, processed foods, inflammatory trans fats, dairy and gluten. Being inflamed triggers insulin resistance and more insulin spikes. Inflammation also makes you swollen and bloated.

Addressing the root causes of obesity & diabetes

I take care of people with a whole list of problems. That is why I call myself a “wholistic doctor.” Rather than send a patient with diabetes, a rash, joint pain, reflux, and headaches to five different doctors, I connect the dots. It doesn’t matter what disease you have. If you treat the cause, the symptoms go away as a side effect of getting healthy.

The key fact here is this: what makes you fat makes you sick, and what makes you sick makes you fat. Everything is connected. So if you address the underlying causes of disease — if you use the science of creating health, called Functional medicine, then disease goes away as a side effect, and weight loss is automatic. There is no food restriction, no counting of calories or grams of fats, carbs or protein. You unjunk your diet and just eat real whole fresh, low glycemic food.

It works because food is medicine. In fact what you put at the end of your fork is more powerful than any drug on the planet. It works faster, better, is cheaper and all the side effects are good ones!

My hope is that people will realize they are only a few days away from health and happiness. To get a free sneak preview of The Blood Sugar Solution 10-Day Detox Diet, visit www.10DayDetox.com