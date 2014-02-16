mindbodygreen

What I Learned From A Low-Sugar 28-Day Detox To Treat Candida

Diana Brook
Written by Diana Brook

Initially, I made my commitment to detox (under my doctor's supervision), in order to clear a skin infection, which was a direct result of candida.

The best way to beat the candida infection and heal my skin condition was to remove added sugar. Because I eat a relatively clean diet most of the time, eliminating added sugar and restricting complex carbohydrates took some planning.

Here are some tips for anyone considering doing the same thing:

1. It's essential to plan and prep.

Getting organized with my weekly grocery run is a key component of planning menus for the week. It's also how I kept temptation at bay as the candida detox can be fairly restrictive.

2. There were many foods I could still eat.

Here are some of the foods that I eliminated:

  • Sugar (e.g. dark chocolate, honey, fruit and dried fruit, and any kind of added sugar, as sugar feeds the candida)
  • Alcohol
  • Processed Foods
  • Starchy vegetables (e.g. white potatoes, rice, carrots)
  • Mushrooms
  • Garlic
  • Glutinous or wheat-based foods such as oats or bread

Here are some of the foods I ate with no restriction:

  • Avocado
  • Celery
  • Broccoli
  • Spinach
  • Kale
  • Sun-dried tomatoes
  • Sweet potato
  • Quinoa, buckwheat & millet (non-glutinous grains)
  • Probiotic goat's milk yoghurt (no added sugar)
  • Salmon
  • Chicken
  • Ginger
  • Tumeric
  • Yellow pepper
  • Almonds
  • Sunflower seeds
  • Pumpkin seeds
  • Linseeds
  • Coconut oil
  • Lemon Tea
  • Green Smoothies
  • Lots of water!

3. I added a good probiotic supplement.

These helpful bacteria that live in your gut fight the candida overgrowth. Taking anything between 25 to 100 billion units can help restore levels of good bacteria. Probiotics help regulate acidity and boost the immune system.

4. I made sure to get certain nutrients and supplements.

  • I got some caprylic acid. This is one of the active ingredients found in coconut oil and some people believe it's effective in the treatment of fungal infections. Not only do I use coconut oil in cooking but I found it extremely effective when I applied coconut oil directly on my skin!
  • I also loaded up on non-toxic, natural supplements. Grapefruit Seed Extract (also known as Citricidal) is said to be highly effective in combating yeast infections.
  • I got some Omega 3s. The best seed oil for Omega 3 fats are flaxseed, also known as linseed. For a good dose of essential fatty acids and Vitamin E, I added these to my green smoothies.

So what did I learn from all this?

It worked!

My skin cleared up and enjoyed increased energy levels.

I encourage anyone wanting to reap these benefits to make a commitment for 28 days. It's not easy, but you'll enjoy the energy boost and (in my case) clear skin!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Diana Brook
Diana Brook
Diana Brook is a speaker, author and Vinyasa Flow yoga teacher. Diana's first book The Mind, Body and Soul Workout Guide empowers others to live authentically by integrating her...

