What I Learned From A Low-Sugar 28-Day Detox To Treat Candida

Initially, I made my commitment to detox (under my doctor's supervision), in order to clear a skin infection, which was a direct result of candida.

The best way to beat the candida infection and heal my skin condition was to remove added sugar. Because I eat a relatively clean diet most of the time, eliminating added sugar and restricting complex carbohydrates took some planning.

Here are some tips for anyone considering doing the same thing:

1. It's essential to plan and prep.

Getting organized with my weekly grocery run is a key component of planning menus for the week. It's also how I kept temptation at bay as the candida detox can be fairly restrictive.

2. There were many foods I could still eat.

Here are some of the foods that I eliminated: