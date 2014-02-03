3 Juice Recipes To Help You Enjoy Heart-Healthy Pomegranate

The pomegranate is one of the oldest fruits in recorded history. Native to the area of modern-day Iran and Iraq, the pomegranate has been cultivated since ancient times and has spread through the world. The fruit is about the size of an orange, with a rind ranging from yellow-orange to deep reddish-purple. Inside the fruit, there are a multitude of seed pips yielding a tangy, sweet, rich, and flavorful juice.

Lately, there's been a parade of products featuring this exceptionally healthy fruit, from juices and teas to energy bars and syrups. But many people have no idea how to prepare pomegranate, and are intimidated by all those little seeds. My answer? Juice it.

Health Benefits

Pomegranate juice (240 mL/day) appears to be particularly useful in improving heart health. It's remarkably rich in antioxidants, such as soluble polyphenols, tannins, and anthocyanins. Animal research has indicated that components of pomegranate juice can retard atherosclerosis, reduce plaque formation, and improve arterial health. A review of pomegranate research stated that consumption of pomegranate juice may help reduce systolic blood pressure by inhibiting an enzyme (serum angiotensin-converting enzyme) that causes vascular contraction. Pomegranate juice improved the lipid profiles (cholesterol) of people with diabetes. And clinical studies have shown that pomegranate juice also has anticancer properties.

How to Juice Pomegranate

With all these health benefits, it's time to get over our fear of this wonderful fruit. Juicing is an easy way to use pomegranates. The first step involves cutting off the crown of the pomegranate. This is the part with the stem at the top. Once the crown is removed, cut the pomegranate into four sections. Place the sections into a bowl of water and, using your fingers, gently roll the pips out from the membrane. Once the seed pips have been separated, drain out the water and you are ready to place them in the juice extractor.

3 Pomegranate Juice Recipes

Here are three recipes that use pomegranate. Once you get comfortable using pomegranate, you can make up your own juice recipes.

Berry Happy

This juice is super healthy because it combines flavonoid-rich berries with pomegranate.