mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Routines

A Yoga Sequence To Recover After A Workout

Julie Wilcox, MS
Certified Yoga Teacher By Julie Wilcox, MS
Certified Yoga Teacher
Julie Wilcox, MS is a registered yoga teacher through YogaWorks and the founder of The Julie Wilcox Method. Wilcox has written yoga and nutrition articles for various media outlets.

Studies show that the best time for athletes to do static stretching of the lower body is after the completion of training sessions. Recent research explains that static stretches before sports endeavors weaken the very muscles needed to power workouts. Basketball, soccer, surfing, running, cycling, tennis and football for instance, all require strong fast leg work to generate the forces necessary for peak performance.

Power originates at the core, which then passes the energy to the limbs for explosive results. The heavy work occurs when our leg muscles kick in by contracting to activate the force needed to move. Static stretching tires muscles and makes them less able to store energy and snap to action. It can also make muscles more prone to injury. The general consensus today is to stretch after training unless we do light dynamic stretching, which warms the muscles up.

It is, however, extremely important to stretch the lower body after sports. A post-athletic tuneup that opens the hamstrings, knees, calves, Achilles, and ankles increases flexibility, which can enhance performance and prevent injury.

Below are a few simple yoga postures for athletes to do after training.

Fan Pose (Prasarita Padottanasana)

Revolved Fan (Parivrtta Padottanasana)

Article continues below

Garland Pose (Malasana)

Modified Pyramid (Modified Parsvottanasana)

Article continues below

Full Pyramid (Parsvottanasana)

Mountain Pose With Cow-Face Arms (Tadasana With Gomukasana Arms)

Hand-To-Foot Pose With Spine Extension (Pada Hastasana)

Article continues below

Hand-To-Foot Pose (Pada Hastasana)

Head-To Knee Pose (Janu Sirsasana)

Star Pose (Tarasana)

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Julie Wilcox, MS
Julie Wilcox, MS Certified Yoga Teacher
Julie Wilcox, MS is a registered yoga teacher through YogaWorks and the founder of The Julie Wilcox Method. She received a bachelor in arts in English and American literature from...

More On This Topic

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-12427/a-yoga-sequence-to-recover-after-a-workout.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!