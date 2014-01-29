Homemade Herbed Tortillas With Avocado, Arugula & Apples (They're Vegan!)

If you've ever had a homemade tortilla, fresh off the pan when it's still warm, soft, bubbly and slightly charred, you'll know that store bought doesn't compare.

I made them for the first time recently (and then again and again) and was surprised at how easy they are to prepare. There are a few tricks to it though. The dough needs to rest a bit before you roll them out. Your pan (a cast iron pan or flat-top grill is best, but you can use any pan) needs to be the right temperature. Too hot and your tortillas will burn quickly. If they take longer than a minute to start bubbling and blistering, it's too low, and the tortilla will be tough. So preheat your (dry) pan to medium and adjust after the first tortilla.

Usually, tortillas are made with lard, shortening or butter — solidified fats — but since I wanted to use avocado oil (you can use olive oil) to make these vegan, I put the oil in the freezer until it solidified into a gelatin-like consistency. A solidified fat works better than a liquid one because it's easier to cut it into the flour and get it all crumbly. With a liquid fat it's easy to get oily spots in your dough.

I layered these with a combination of everyday ingredients that went so well together it felt magical. Even the recipe is easy to remember: avocado, apples, arugula (3 A's) and some sliced tomatoes, topped with a pinch of alfalfa sprouts. I smeared mine with a little organic mayonnaise before eating this, but that's a personal preference.

Ingredients for the Tortillas (makes about 7 seven-inch tortillas)