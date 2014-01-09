10 Tips To Take Great Yoga Pics On Instagram

Yoga photos have taken over your Instagram feed. Between the encouraging Instagram yoga community and all of the fun yoga challenges popping up, posting yoga “selfies” has become quite a phenomenon. Photographing your practice can sometimes be distracting, but as long as you focus on your breath and stay present, you can stay true to your yogi roots and gain insight into your practice while creating great photos to post and share.

You don’t need an expensive camera; your cell phone camera is more than fine. Just grab a friend, a tripod, or download a self-timer camera app on your phone, and get snap happy.

Here are 10 tips to help you take and share great yoga photos and have a positive and rewarding experience for your body, mind, and maybe even your soul!