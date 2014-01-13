mindbodygreen

5 Awesome Exercises For A 30-Minute Fat-Burning Workout

Dawna Stone
mbg Contributor By Dawna Stone
mbg Contributor
Dawna Stone is the author of seven books, a business owner, certified health coach, motivational speaker, and creator of the 5-Day Detox and the 14-Day Clean-Eating Program.

Not all exercises are created equal! Some exercises may be great for toning and tightening but may not burn a lot of calories. If you’re looking to tone and tighten your body, and burn a ton of calories in the process, these five extreme calorie-burning exercises are for you!

Try incorporating the exercises into your current routine, or, if you’re really looking for a challenge (and a ton of calorie burning!), follow the 30-minute routine outlined below.

The workout is designed to last 30 minutes, but it's developed in such a way that each individual can exercise at his or her own pace. Don’t worry if you don’t make the max number of reps — just do as many as you can and move on. Maintaining proper form is more important than doing more reps.

If you get through all five exercises in less than 30 minutes (which should be the case), repeat the cycle until the 30 minutes is up. You should be able to get through the series of five exercises two or three times — maybe more if you’re not doing the max number of reps.

Please note: Before adopting any new exercise routine, you should consult your physician.

Squat Jumps (Perform to Failure or max 50 reps)

How to do it: Stand with your feet shoulder width apart and arms behind your head. Squat down with knees parallel to the floor. Don’t bend below parallel. Jump up as high as you can while keeping your core tight. Lower back down to your squat position as you land.

Article continues below

Burpees (Perform to failure or max 15 reps)

How to do it: Squat with your hands on the ground in front of you. Jump your feet back to plank (or push up) position. Jump your feet back under you to the squat position. Immediately jump up as high as you can with your hands straight over your head. Repeat. Note: if you want to make the move even more difficult, you can perform a push up when you are in the plank position.How to do it: Stand with your feet shoulder width apart and arms behind your head. Squat down with knees parallel to the floor. Don’t bend below parallel. Jump up as high as you can while keeping your core tight. Lower back down to your squat position as you land.

Clap Jacks (Perform to failure or max 100 quick reps)

How to do it: Stand up straight with your feet shoulder width apart. Place your arms out to your side and parallel to the ground. Jump your feet out wide while clapping your hands in front of you. Jump feet back to shoulder and return arms out to the side. Repeat.

Article continues below

Split Jump Squats (Perform to failure or max 20 reps each side)

How to do it: Stand with your right foot out in front of you with thigh parallel to the ground. Your back leg should be bent and your knee should be a few inches off the ground. Jump up and quickly switch legs in mid air so that your left leg is now in front and your right leg is now in back. Bend your legs as you land so that your back knee nearly touches the ground. Continue to quickly alternate legs. Note: keep your back straight throughout the exercise.

Mountain Climbers (Perform to failure or max 30 reps each leg)

How to do it: Start in plank position—Lie on your stomach. Place your palms flat on the floor slightly wider than shoulder width. Push up off the ground so your arms are fully extended and you’re on your toes. Keep your back flat and engage your core. Pull your right knee forward and under your body while your left leg remains extended. Then quickly switch legs bringing our left leg under your body while your right leg extends back to the floor behind you. Quickly alternate legs. The faster you switch legs, the more intense the exercise becomes.

