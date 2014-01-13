5 Awesome Exercises For A 30-Minute Fat-Burning Workout

Not all exercises are created equal! Some exercises may be great for toning and tightening but may not burn a lot of calories. If you’re looking to tone and tighten your body, and burn a ton of calories in the process, these five extreme calorie-burning exercises are for you!

Try incorporating the exercises into your current routine, or, if you’re really looking for a challenge (and a ton of calorie burning!), follow the 30-minute routine outlined below.

The workout is designed to last 30 minutes, but it's developed in such a way that each individual can exercise at his or her own pace. Don’t worry if you don’t make the max number of reps — just do as many as you can and move on. Maintaining proper form is more important than doing more reps.

If you get through all five exercises in less than 30 minutes (which should be the case), repeat the cycle until the 30 minutes is up. You should be able to get through the series of five exercises two or three times — maybe more if you’re not doing the max number of reps.

Please note: Before adopting any new exercise routine, you should consult your physician.