Want To Stand On Your Hands? These 3 Secrets Will Get You There

It doesn't really matter if you can stand on your hands.

What’s interesting is, what happens when you try? What happens when you’re in one of those rooms full of other people who are trying? Do you explore easily around what you can do in your body? Are you happy for the explore-time? Is this suddenly the best feeling time ever to wiggle around and get into you?

Or do you really want it to be over? Are you embarrassed or frustrated? Annoyed or bored? Do you head right for child’s pose? Wherever you go, is it where you want to be? Is it for you, or are you going there for the teacher, or those other people in the room?

What’s interesting is where you go in your mind, and what you do with it. So if you want to get hand-standing with no problem at all, change your mind! The good news is, you can do this in an instant. OK, here’s the secret. It has three parts:

1. Drop the pose goals, and get into your body.

Rolling around in cat-cows, relaxing, and getting every inch of your body to move—just by moving your hips—will be more valuable to you than years of jumping up and down trying to stick the pose.

2. Stop trying to get your feet to go from the ground to the sky.

It’s easy to focus on the extremities, your hands and feet. They cover the greatest distance, so their movement is easiest to spot. But a good mover doesn’t move from the outside.

Move from the inside—from your middle—and let the rest of your body go along for the ride. In this case, learning #1 will allow you to lift your legs and feet up in the air, just by rolling your hips around (check out the video below).

3. Relax.

Ever wondered why moving is such a strain and struggle for so many yoga experts? Even when they can do the pose, it’s like they're trying to move a mountain!

It’s a struggle because they’re trying to follow someone else’s rules, that are "correct" for someone else's body. That idea puts a whole lot of stress and strain in your mind, and in your body. Feeling shuts down. It doesn’t get better from here.

So just stay easy. Don’t bother much with the rules other people make for themselves. This is your body, your life. Move from easy and relaxed, and find your own way. You’ll be able to do more this way: in handstands, in yoga, in everything. You’ll also have a lot more fun!

Here's a video to get you going.