mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends
|
Personal Story

How & Why I've Reintroduced Animal Products Into My Diet

Pauline Hanuise
Holistic Health Coach By Pauline Hanuise

For almost four years, I was progressively removing all types of animal products from my diet (including milk, eggs, and even fish). Although I've struggled with an eating disorder in the past, my food restriction wasn't due to that; it was mainly because of a growing awareness of the processes used the meat industry.

I became so conscious of what was in my food that it became hard for me to eat fish. I knew that farmed fish was often fed with GMO soy or corn, and that wild caught fish was most likely poisoned with mercury.

Ironically, my desire to eat healthfully actually became dangerous to my health!

After years of not eating animal products, I was struggling to absorb enough iron and B-Vitamins, even though I was taking supplements recommended for vegans and vegetarians.

Please know I'm not saying it's impossible to be healthy on a vegan or vegetarian diet. I deeply believe we are all different and that there is no one-rule-suits-all when it comes to how we eat.

However, after a while, I had to recognize that this was probably not the best decision for me.

I am blood type O and the first time I heard about the blood type diet, I thought, This couldn't be true for me! At the time, I was vegan, healthy, and loving it, and the diet recommended for my blood type was heavy on animal protein and light on beans and grains.

But today, after having added eggs, fish, chicken, and dairy progressively back into my diet, I can say that the blood type diet might actually be true for me.

I have much more energy than before, I haven't put on weight, I have fewer sugar cravings, and I actually digest these animal products easily. Again, I'm not saying that everyone should do this, but in case you want to try to add foods back into your diet, here are a few tips that worked for me:

1. Be careful about the quality.

I am still very aware of the processes used in farming. That's why I buy organic, free-range products, and try to always have the best quality I can. I am not saying that adding too much animal products is a good thing. What I mean is that you're looking for moderation and balance, as with everything in life. Meat once a week might be enough. Don't stuff yourself up with animal products at breakfast, lunch and dinner. (Common sense, right?)

2. If you do add animal products back into your diet, do so progressively.

Start eating an egg or some natural yogurt and see how your body reacts. Then try with other foods, always listening to your body's signals. You might feel great after eating a couple of eggs or some chicken, but experience difficulties digesting dairy, for example.

3. Try not buying pre-packaged products.

Instead, go to your local farmer's market and ask about the processes they use to produce their food. This is the best way to truly know what's in your food.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Pauline Hanuise
Pauline Hanuise Holistic Health Coach
Pauline Hanuise is a certified Holistic Recovery & Health Coach and one of Cosmopolitan's top 5 women in health and wellness. Having recovered from 15 years of struggles with...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-12041/how-why-ive-reintroduced-animal-products-into-my-diet.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!