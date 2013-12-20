mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Is Your Mood Suffering Because Your Brain Is Inflamed?

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Practitioner By William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Practitioner
Dr. Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional medicine expert who specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors of chronic disease and customizing a functional medicine approach for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, and brain problems. Cole is also the bestselling author of Ketotarian and The Inflammation Spectrum.

Many people suffer from chronic issues that affect the brain. It would be nearly impossible to not know someone who has been affected by conditions such as ADD, Alzheimer's, anxiety, autism, brain fog, depression, or fatigue. In part one of this series on natural mental health I gave my favorite tips for a healthy and happy brain and in part two I went over the things you would want to avoid.

In the mainstream medical system, if someone is struggling with one of these issues, he's typically left to pick between pharmaceutical A or B. For many, medications like antidepressants or anti-anxiety medications provide only temporary or marginal relief from their suffering. For others, they live in a constant state of medicated numbness. If medications don't provide sustainable solutions for you, or if you feel like they are not addressing the root cause of why you feel the way you do, this article is for you. In this article I want to share with you the underlying commonality between most of the people I see suffering with these mental health concerns: Inflammation.

We hear the term "inflammation" a lot when dealing with chronic health conditions. What is inflammation exactly, and how can it cause problems with your brain? Inflammation is normally a healthy response. For example, when you hurt your knee, acute inflammation enables your body to repair itself. Chronic inflammation, on the other hand, is inflammation with no end in sight. Like a fire that's fueled with endless gasoline, chronic inflammation doesn't heal — it destroys. Chronic, low-grade, systemic inflammation has been directly implicated in just about every chronic disease; brain conditions are no exception. Unlike other organs, your brain has no pain fibers. Chronic inflammation of the brain can manifest as problems like brain fog, depression or fatigue.

A growing field of study referred to as the cytokine model of cognitive function, attempts to explain how inflammation affects how your brain works. Cytokines are proteins that regulate your bodies immune response. Wherever there's inflammation there are pro-inflammatory cytokines. There are many different ways in which your brain can become inflamed, both directly and indirectly. One of the main inflammatory mechanisms I come across doesn't even necessarily have to start directly in your brain, but actually can originate in your "second brain:" your gut.

Just like your brain, the inner mucosal lining of your gut has no pain fibers. 95% of your body's serotonin, your "feel-good" hormone, is made in your intestines and it has many of the same neurological features as your brain. I've written in a previous MindBodyGreen article about how your gut-brain axis can cause weight loss resistance; it's also at the center of the cytokine model of mental health.

Another key player is zonulin, a protein that's released during inflammatory gut conditions like leaky gut syndrome, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, or a chronic yeast or parasite infection. One of zonulin's jobs is to open up your intestinal tight junctions, which are typically closed to protect your gut's delicate environment. Zonulin and certain bacterial endotoxins called lipopolysaccharides (LPS), which are normally isolated to your gut, can be released from your gastrointestinal system and circulate throughout your body, causing systemic inflammation. Just as zonulin opens your protective gut lining, it has also been shown to open your protective blood-brain barrier. The leaky gut has now caused a leaky brain.

When your brain's protective barrier is breached it can activate the glial cells, your brain's immune cells. More than half the weight of your brain is made up of these immune cells. Once these "immune soldier" glial cells are activated it can turn on an inflammatory response in your brain, and they don't have an off switch. This chronic inflammation can decrease neuron firing and can be linked to just about any problem of the brain. In return, altered brain output then can also decrease its communication with your gut, impairing it's function, causing a vicious, perpetual cycle of inflammation. This inflammation can also impact your brain's communication with the endocrine (hormone) system such as the thyroid (HPT axis) and adrenal glands (HPA axis).

In addition to inflammatory gut conditions, we must also investigate and address any other underlying causes of brain and gut inflammation, such as:

  • Gluten Sensitivity
  • Food intolerances
  • Autoimmune Conditions
  • Poor Sleep Habits
  • Blood Sugar Dysregulations
  • Chronic Stress
  • High Homocysteine Levels
  • Hormonal Imbalances
  • Past Head or Neck Injuries

Two natural tools that have been shown in the literature to decrease the inflammatory immune response in your brain are turmeric and green tea.

These natural food medicines, in addition to the components I laid out in part one and part two, are all factors to having a healthy and happy brain.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional-medicine expert and a Doctor of Chiropractic. He...
Read More
More from the author:
Learn How Food Can Heal By Unlocking 3 Health Food Myths
Functional medicine and nutrition expert Will Cole takes you on a journey through his own health struggles and discusses how autoimmune disease is perpetuated with these 3 specific foods that are labeled as "healthy." Do you have these 3 foods in your pantry? Find out by joining us for this exclusive webinar.
Watch Now
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional-medicine expert and a...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Integrative Health

Sensitive To Gluten? You May Actually Have This Similar Allergy

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Sensitive To Gluten? You May Actually Have This Similar Allergy
$49.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-12037/is-your-mood-suffering-because-your-brain-is-inflamed.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!