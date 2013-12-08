Winter Wellness Bowl (With Kale, Mushrooms, Squash, & Maple Tahini)
This time of year, everyone looks to detox from holiday excess (hello pie and cocktails), and boost their immune systems to fight off colds and the flu.
This winter wellness bowl helps on both counts, giving your body a boost of superfoods and helping you feel like a million bucks.
Mushrooms provide a powerful combination of vitamin D (much needed in the darker months), B vitamins, and key minerals.
Kale helps to detox your liver and reduce inflammation, and gives a hefty dose of vitamin C to boost immunity. Butternut squash also bolsters your immune system with vitamins A and C.
And the maple tahini cashew cream not only makes everything in this bowl taste deliciously flavorful and creamy, but provides healthy quality fats to help your body absorb all these nutrients, and gives your skin moisture and a luminous glow.
Make up a big batch of this recipe, and enjoy it throughout the week. It keeps beautifully in the fridge, and reheats well.
Winter Wellness Bowl (With Kale, Mushrooms, Butternut Squash, & Maple Tahini Cashew Cream)
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: About 40 minutes
Serves 4, with plenty of leftovers for the week (half the recipe easily if you don't want leftovers)
Ingredients
- 5 big handfuls of chopped kale
- 1 bag frozen butternut squash cubes
- 1 bag frozen pearl onions
- 4 cups mixed wild mushrooms
- 3 cups cashews
- 2 tablespoons tahini paste
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 package extra firm tofu
- garlic (a few cloves)
- cayenne pepper
- your favorite grain (try quinoa, brown rice, whatever you like)
- some sprouts
- chopped fresh herbs (try parsley, basil, or chives)
- coconut oil
- olive oil
- salt and pepper (to taste)
Preparation
Kale
Sauté 5 big handfuls of chopped kale in 1 tablespoon of coconut oil (or olive oil) until wilted. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add in some chopped garlic if you like, for an extra boost of flavor (and a boost for your immune system).
Butternut Squash
Preheat your oven to 400. On a sheet pan, toss together 1 bag of frozen butternut squash cubes and 1 bag of frozen pearl onions. Drizzle over some olive oil, salt and pepper, and roast until everything is tender and golden brown in parts (15-20 minutes).
Mushrooms
Heat 2 tablespoons coconut oil (or olive oil) in a pan, and add roughly 4 cups of mixed wild mushrooms (they'll cook down significantly). Sauté over medium heat for 6-8 minutes, until just tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Maple Tahini Cashew Cream
Soak 3 cups cashews in water for as long as you have (30 minutes at the least, overnight at the most). Drain the cashews, and add to a high power blender with 3/4 cup water, 2 tablespoons tahini paste, 2 tablespoons maple syrup, and 1 clove raw garlic. Blend until smooth, adding more water if needed to make a smooth consistency. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Spiced Tofu Crumbles
Heat 1 tablespoon coconut oil (or olive oil) over medium heat, and crumble in 1 package of extra firm tofu. Add a few shakes of cayenne pepper, and cook until the tofu has dried out and begun to crisp (4-6 minutes, depending on how dry your tofu was to begin with). Season to taste with salt and pepper.
To Serve
Serve over a bit of your favorite grain (try quinoa, brown rice, whatever you like), with some sprouts, and dollop over a spoonful of the cashew cream. Sprinkle with some chopped fresh herbs if you like (try parsley, basil, or chives), and some hemp seeds or chia seeds for an extra protein boost.
