3 Bean Salad Packed With Protein & Fiber

Dawna Stone
Dawna Stone
mbg Contributor
Dawna Stone is the author of seven books, a business owner, certified health coach, motivational speaker, and creator of the 5-Day Detox and the 14-Day Clean-Eating Program.

If you're looking for a healthy, tasty, and convenient recipe for lunch or dinner, this Three Bean Salad hits everything on the checklist! It's packed with protein and fiber, and makes a healthy meal if you're bringing lunch to the office. It's also sure to please the entire family. Bonus: if made the night before, it tastes even better the next day as the beans absorb all the flavors overnight.

Use the three beans listed in the recipe or use your favorites. And if you prefer to cook along, you can watch a how-to video, below.

Three Bean Salad

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • 1 (15 oz) can northern or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15 oz) garbanzo beans (chick peas), rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15 oz) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 large tomato, diced
  • 2 celery stalks, finely chopped
  • 1⁄2 red onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley or cilantro, minced
  • 1⁄3 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon salt
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 clove garlic, minced (optional)
  • 1 bag pre-washed mixed greens

Directions

In small bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic to create dressing.

In large bowl, combine beans, tomato, celery, red onion and parsley. Add dressing to beans, and toss lightly.

Refrigerate beans for several hours before serving. Scoop beans over greens, or toss with greens, and enjoy!

