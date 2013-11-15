mindbodygreen

Close banner

Everything You Need To Know About The New Cholesterol Guidelines

Ronald Hoffman, M.D.
Written by Ronald Hoffman, M.D.
November 15, 2013

Last week, we all awoke to a sea-change in the way mainstream medicine approaches the prescribing of cholesterol drugs. It caught many of the "worried well" by surprise. Even most doctors were blind-sided.

Prescriptions for "statin" drugs—like Lipitor, Zocor, Pravachol and Crestor—have soared over the past decade, fueled by clever TV ads and guidelines put out by the American Heart Association and the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Currently, 37 million Americans take these drugs.

But now, the revised guidelines will cast an even wider net. It's estimated that once they're implemented, the number of Americans taking statins could double.

What are the implications for you or a loved one? Should you get on the statin bandwagon, or should you buck the trend? Here's an analysis.

First of all, here's something good about the new guidelines: They actually offer a concession that our single-minded obsession with cholesterol is misguided!

How can that be when statin drugs are designed to lower cholesterol? Heart disease researchers now finally admit that cholesterol levels should not be the sole determinants of who should get aggressive treatment to lower heart disease risk. The previous guidelines were simplistically fixated on levels of the so-called "bad" cholesterol—LDL, or low density lipoprotein.

The unfortunate result has been that some people with high LDL but with low risk were subject to "cholesterol limbo" (how low can you go!); others with seemingly good LDL but other risk factors were missed.

Additionally, the revised guidelines finally discourage over-zealous doctors from tanking up patients on super-high doses of statin drugs to achieve unrealistically low LDL targets. Why? The cardiology establishment has finally had to admit that statins work not so much by lowering cholesterol, but more by acting like expensive super-aspirin: they reduce inflammation that damages artery linings and sets the stage for plaque accumulation.

Thus, a moderate dose of statin drugs confers protection, even if cholesterol levels aren't totally normalized. So far, so good. But the new guidelines are imprecise and overly broad. They call for four groups of patients to get statins:

  1. Anyone who already has documented heart disease
  2. Anyone with an LDL over 190
  3. All persons ages 40 to 75 with Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes
  4. Anyone with an estimated 10 year-risk of a heart attack of 7.5% or greater.

How can you determine your 10 year risk for a heart attack? The American Heart Association has created a convenient interactive site with a calculator.

Feed it data about your good and bad cholesterol, triglycerides, blood pressure, blood sugar, age, sex, race, height, weight, waist circumference, family history and ... presto! You're given a score which predicts your risk of a heart attack.

But missing from the sophisticated algorithm are vital determinants of heart disease risk: your diet, your exercise habits, your overall fitness, your actual body fat percentage, your C-reactive protein (a measurement of inflammation thought by some to be an even more important predictor of risk than cholesterol), your insulin levels (better than just blood sugar to ascertain whether you have metabolic syndrome, a prime risk factor for heart disease) or your actual coronary calcium score (a test I often use to determine vulnerability to heart attacks).

Ultimately, if you use the aggressive 7.5% threshold for initiating treatment with statins, you would need to treat hundreds of patients unnecessarily to save just one or two.

And it's not as if cholesterol drugs are innocuous. While the potential for side effects has been minimized, substantial numbers of my patients report muscle aches, fatigue, and memory problems. Serious liver and kidney problems are well-documented, as are erectile dysfunction, depression and insomnia.

Even worse, diabetes has been reported in surprisingly high numbers of patients taking statins--the very condition which propels millions of Americans toward circulatory problems, heart attacks and strokes!

As John Abramson, MD of Harvard Medical School points out in a New York Times op-ed "Don't Give More Patients Statins"

"We believe that the new guidelines are not adequately supported by objective data, and that statins should not be recommended for this vastly expanded class of healthy Americans. Instead of converting millions of people into statin customers, we should be focusing on the real factors that undeniably reduce the risk of heart disease: healthy diets, exercise and avoiding smoking. Patients should be skeptical about the guidelines, and have a meaningful dialogue with their doctors about statins, including what the evidence does and does not show, before deciding what is best for them."

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Ronald Hoffman, M.D.
Ronald Hoffman, M.D.
Ronald Hoffman, M.D., is an active clinician, author, radio host, lecturer, media spokesperson, and an acknowledged leader in the field of complementary medicine. Connect with him on...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
Meditation

A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times

Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-11682/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-new-cholesterol-guidelines.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!