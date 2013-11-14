How To Change Your Life In 14 Days

If you're feeling unhappy, unmotivated and overwhelmed, it's time to take action. Perhaps there has been a string of upsetting situations that knocked you off your center? Take stock. Eating for emotional reasons? Uninspired to move your body? Are there projects you haven’t completed? Has clutter piled up? If any or all of these feelings are right up your alley, you're in the perfect position to create a new positive trajectory.

You can dramatically change the energy in your life in two weeks.

It's not a long time and once you see the results, you'll be motivated to continue on this new path. Positive energy attracts more positive energy. As you know, the opposite also holds true. Invite a friend to do it with you so you can check in with one another.

Below is a 14-Day Challenge I take on when I feel depleted and I want to share it with you:

1. Evaluate your life and write down your new intention.

It takes strong intention and action to shift the negative energy into a positive momentum. Evaluate how your life feels to you right now. On a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the best, what number defines how you feel right now?

Next, write down your specific intention about how you want to feel in two weeks. Also, write down the number you want to manifest in two weeks time. (A good goal is eight or higher.)

2. On a piece of paper, list everything and everybody who is bringing down your energy.

Your Priority #1 is clearing clutter, and it encompasses everything from physical to mental and emotional clutter. This includes house, work, and personal projects as well as errands, calls, doctor appointments and conversations you're avoiding, etc.

Decide how many of these things you can complete in 14 days. Procrastination seriously depletes your life force energy. Just think about an issue you're not dealing with. Usually a big heavy sigh follows. Challenge yourself but also be realistic so you can WIN by completing your list. Once you finish this initial list, you can continue with a larger list if you wish. Prioritize items in terms of how much energy you lose when thinking about them. In two weeks, you'll be amazed at how many you'll be able to cross off.

3. Now, write down the energy boosting programs you will take on for the next two weeks.

You can categorize your program in the following way and be specific about what you'll do in each category. Don't over-promise, but challenge yourself. Feel free to tweak the program for your unique goals. Make it do-able.