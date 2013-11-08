mindbodygreen

Raw Vegan Pizza!

Hayley Hobson
Hayley Hobson is an author, speaker, and entrepreneur, based in Boulder, Colorado. She is the author of Hayley Hobson's Hip Guide To Creating A Sexy And Abundant Life, the host of The Whole You podcast, and is also a doTERRA Certified Oil Double Presidential Diamond.
November 8, 2013

I love pizza. And just because I eat a raw diet, doesn't mean I'm going to sacrifice this dish. No how, no way.

Last week, I had the opportunity to spend four days with Alissa Cohen, gourmet raw food chef, going through her Raw Food Teacher Training. The recipes we prepared all week were absolutely mouth watering. You'd never know most of them were raw.

And of course everyone's skin, energy, and moods were at an all-time high. (How could they not, absorbing all of those live nutrients?)

Anyway, if you're a pizza lover, you'll love this one!

What You Need For the Pizza Sauce:

  • 2 1/2 cups tomatoes
  • 12 sun dried tomatoes—soaked overnight
  • 3 dates pitted and soaked overnight
  • 1 cup of mushrooms
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 TBS parsley (optional)
  • 1/8 tsp cayenne
  • 1 tsp Himalayan sea salt
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 2 drops Oregano essential oil

What You Need For the Creamy Cheddar Cheese:

  • 1/2 cup pine nuts
  • 1/2 cup macadamia nuts
  • 1/2 cup sunflower seeds
  • 1 1/2 cup red bell pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 TBS Bragg amino acids
  • 1 drop Black Pepper essential oil

What You Need For the Crust:

  • 2 cups ground flax seeds (not soaked)
  • 1/2 cup onion
  • 2 celery stalks
  • 1 carrot
  • 1 large tomato
  • 2 gloves garlic
  • 1 tsp Himalayan sea salt
  • 1/2 cup water

Toppings:

Your choice! I like spinach, onions, and mushrooms.

What You Need To Do For The Crust:

  • For the crust, combine all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth
  • Remove and place on a Teflex sheet on top of a mesh dehydrator screen
  • Smooth into a 1/4 inch (keep it thicker than you think) large circle
  • Make the edges a bit thicker
  • Dehydrate for 8 to 10 hours

What You Need To Do For the Pizza Sauce:

You can put the sauce (made in processor) and the cheese on the pizza crust after it's dehydrated for two hours and let it all sit over night, but I like the sauce and cheese at room temperature, and it makes the crust a little less soggy. But either works.

It's a super easy recipe; it just takes time to prep the crust.

I've just given you a fantastic recipe for raw pizza. Will you try it? Have you had gourmet raw food before? I'd love to know your thoughts!

