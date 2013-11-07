10-Minute Yoga Sequence For A Strong & Flexible Spine

To paraphrase Kundalini Yoga Master Yogi Bhajan, “You may die, but you will never grow old if your spine stays flexible.” I buy that. Just from my own experience, I know that I feel better, think better, and have more energy when my spine is strong, flexible, and pain free. To have a healthy back and spine, it's true that core strength and flexibility in the hamstrings are both essential. But we can’t overlook the benefits of a yoga practice focusing on the strength and health of our spines. Just remember to be where you are today as you practice (not where you were a month ago or where you’ll be in two weeks — respect the body and listen when it talks).

OK! Let’s start growing young, shall we?