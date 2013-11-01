How To Write A Deliciously Effective Online Dating Profile

Ladies and gentlemen:

How would you like to wake up the morning after a life-alteringly delicious date to discover a hand-written note that says ...

“Time is now measured as the increments between our embraces.”

... left for you by an expressive, enthusiastic, emotionally available paramour?

Sounds pretty excellent, right?

If so, read on!

It happened to me. It can happen for you. All thanks to the miracle of ... online dating.

Ah, yes. The Internet. Even today, most of us view online dating as a “last resort” — a pathetic place to find refuge, when all other portals to love and connection have closed.

Not so.

My last two significant relationships — one with a woman, one with a man — both started online. And while I’ve yet to settle down with The One (if there even is ... just One), I’ve learned a thing or two about how to craft an online dating profile that magnetizes sexy, intelligent, spiritual sweethearts.

In fact, I called one into my life just last week — see ridiculously romantic note above, which I received just a few hours after re-activating my long-dormant profile. Whoa.

When you know what you want — and express it with clarity and conviction — the universe does not wait around to deliver!

In honor of clarity, conviction (and love, love, crazy love) here are a few tips to help you write your next dating profile:

Be bold.

Feeling squeamish about stating precisely what you want, need and believe? Don’t be. Fortune favors the brave!

But rather than posting a list of highly-specific and inflexible demands, try writing a simple statement that begins with two words: “I believe...”

Instead of: “I’m looking for a tall, athletic, outdoorsy, vegan-and-gluten-and-corn-free guy to sweep me off my feet — and be the father of my (two, not three!) children. Who will be named Maya and Baxter.”

Try: “I believe in love. The forever and ever kind.”

Be positive.

Ever seen a profile that was riddled with a bitter, resentful, how-did-I-get-here tone? Yeesh. Not cute. Don’t go there.

Be positive and respectful. Focus on what you do want, not what you don’t.

Instead of: “I am NOT looking for a casual hook-up or an open relationship, whatever THAT means. Commitment-phobes and flakes need not apply.”

Try: “I believe that connection comes in many flavors — and monogamy is my favorite of them all. In fact, it’s the only flavor I’m interested in savoring. You, too?

Let’s talk.”

Be playful.

Want interesting messages from interesting people? Ask interesting questions!

Build a playful conversation-starter right into your profile.

Instead of: “You should message me if ... you want to hang out, make a new friend and maybe see where this goes.”

Try: “If you decide to message me, I want to know: What was the most beautiful moment of your day?”

Last but not least ...

Don’t forget to smile and flirt with human beings in the offline world, too.

Just to remind yourself that it’s fun.

And that you can. ;)

Here’s to love — the forever and ever kind, and every kind!