12 Questions To Bring More Gratitude Into Your Life
Making big things happen and crafting more daily joy is all about (slowly, lovingly) nudging yourself out of your comfort zone and straight into your full potential.
You’ve been busy living a life doing what lights you up, creating firm boundaries, acknowledging your fears and zapping them with love. What gorgeous progress, yes?
Yet, we (me included!) can get overwhelmed and down on ourselves about what we haven’t done.
The best way I know to transition into feeling good and making progress? Yup, you guessed it: celebrate what you have done! Practice grateful acknowledgement of the small and momentous leaps you've made.
When you're feeling grateful, your mind is clear, you have a delicious relationship to the universe, and you become more aware of the big picture. Every moment offers an opportunity for thanks. And every "thank-you" can return you to the present, reminding you of what a friendly place the world can be.
It might take us a few seconds or a few minutes to put our attention on what we are grateful for, but it's worth it. Gratitude makes us feel good.
The benefits of gratitude are HUGE.
- For yourself, it can be a symbolic way of giving back.
- For others, your gratitude is a mirror: a recognition, appreciation, encouragement and inspiration.
- Gratitude gives you true clarity and focus on how your successes came to be.
- Practicing this gives you the confidence to do the other scary tasks at hand and continuously catapult your life forward.
What goodness have you created in the last day, week, months or year?
Forgetting to celebrate your successes (yup, I do this, too!) can lead to a total energy drain. Graciously, humbly celebrating success can booster the commitment to repeatedly go after your heart’s desire. It helps you steer clear of that sabotaging little voice that says, “I can’t, I’m not enough ... I’m too much ... I’ll never do anything right. I’ll never ... ”
Spirit Gladiator, yes you can, you are, you do, and you will!
Making the time to give thanks for your successes (and yes, failures) roots us firmly in the knowledge that we are beyond loved and loving, powerful and making progress around what we most desire.
It is also a reminder that it is not only about us. Deep, bountiful success is about giving.
Give and give all.
Create a big, gorgeous space to complete this statement:
I AM GRATEFUL FOR: _______________________________
Here are 12 questions to help you invite some gratitude into your life:
- What have others done that has benefitted by life—even if I don't know who those people are?
- What relationships am I thankful for?
- What am I taking for granted that, if I stop to think about it, I am grateful for?
- How can I be thankful for the challenges that I’ve experienced? What did I learn from them?
- How is my life different today than it was a year ago? How can I be thankful for those changes?
- What insights have I gained that I am grateful for?
- Who do I appreciate? Why?
- What material possessions am I thankful for?
- What about my surroundings (home/neighborhood/city/etc.) am I thankful for?
- What opportunities do I have that I am thankful for?
- Where can I help people more?
- How can I say thank you more?
