12 Questions To Bring More Gratitude Into Your Life

Making big things happen and crafting more daily joy is all about (slowly, lovingly) nudging yourself out of your comfort zone and straight into your full potential.

You’ve been busy living a life doing what lights you up, creating firm boundaries, acknowledging your fears and zapping them with love. What gorgeous progress, yes?

Yet, we (me included!) can get overwhelmed and down on ourselves about what we haven’t done.

The best way I know to transition into feeling good and making progress? Yup, you guessed it: celebrate what you have done! Practice grateful acknowledgement of the small and momentous leaps you've made.

When you're feeling grateful, your mind is clear, you have a delicious relationship to the universe, and you become more aware of the big picture. Every moment offers an opportunity for thanks. And every "thank-you" can return you to the present, reminding you of what a friendly place the world can be.

It might take us a few seconds or a few minutes to put our attention on what we are grateful for, but it's worth it. Gratitude makes us feel good.

The benefits of gratitude are HUGE.