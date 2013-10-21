mindbodygreen

Close banner
Love

Why Love Doesn't Have To Be Hard (But Still Takes Work)

Sheryl Paul, M.A.
mbg Contributor By Sheryl Paul, M.A.
mbg Contributor
Sheryl Paul, M.A., has guided thousands of people worldwide through her private practice, her best-selling books, her e-courses, and her website. She has her master's in Psychology Counseling from the Pacifica Graduate Institute, and is the author of The Wisdom of Anxiety: How Worry and Intrusive Thoughts Are Gifts to Help You Heal.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 21, 2013

When it comes to relationships, we all want the same thing: A happy, connected partnership where both people feel loved, respected, and supported. We want to like as well as love our partners, which means we enjoy spending time together talking, and cuddling, as well as cultivating a healthy sexual relationship.

Yet, all too often, once the initial free-ride fades and you find yourself feeling more irritated or doubtful, the mainstream culture encourages you to move on. We transmit a widespread belief that love has a shelf-life and that you can "fall out of love" like falling into a puddle.

The truth is that when the free-ride ends the real work begins. It's not that love has to be hard, but we do need to put effort into the rough spots with an attitude of curiosity and responsibility. This means understanding that "falling out of love" is another way of saying that fear has entered your heart.

On some level, because we've all been hurt by parents, siblings, peers, or strangers, we learn how to shield our hearts from the risk of being hurt again. That's why the statement, "I just don't love him/her anymore" is often a cleverly disguised protection system from the fearful heart intended to convince you to walk away so that you don't render yourself vulnerable to pain.

But running away only lands you in the safe, comfortable, and lonely realm of solitude. So instead of avoiding the difficult, uncomfortable, or less-than-blissful feelings, if you move toward them you'll learn how to say yes to fear, which, paradoxically, also means saying yes to love.

The secret to saying yes to love - even when the honeymoon stage has passed and you feel like you might wring your partner's neck for leaving his dirty socks on the floor again—is to embrace the uncomfortable feelings without judgement while continuing to move toward your partner. It's a yes approach all the way around: You say YES to the irritation (or doubt, numbness, sadness) and you say YES to your partner. The habitual response is either to squash your difficult feelings with denial or self-judgement or to act them out by nagging your partner. The new response that can re-wire your brain toward love and positive feelings is to adopt the yes approach.

Pema Chodron says it poignantly in her book When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times:

"No one ever tells us to stop running away from fear. We are very rarely told to move closer, to just be there, to become familiar with fear. I once asked the Zen master Kobun Chino Roshi how he related with fear and he said, “I agree. I agree.” But the advice we usually get is to sweeten it up, smooth it over, take a pill, distract ourselves, but by all means, make it go away.

"So the next time you encounter fear, consider yourself lucky. This is where the courage comes in. Usually we think that brave people have no fear. The truth is that they are intimate with fear.”

Being a fear-warrior means that, instead of falling prey to the cultural inclination to make every uncomfortable feeling someone else's fault, you take 100% responsibility for your lack of aliveness, your doubt, your lack of attraction, your confusion, and all forms of pain. And there's no better place to practice than in your intimate relationship, where every shard of stored fear and unshed grief emerges for the purpose of healing your heart and growing your capacity to give and receive love.

Easy work?

No way. As Jon Kabat-Zinn says of the practice of mindfulness, It's the work of a lifetime.

Sheryl Paul, M.A.
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
Sheryl Paul, M.A., has guided thousands of people worldwide through her private practice, her...
Read More
More from the author:
Tired Of One Failed Relationship After Another? Get Guidance On Breaking The Cycle For Your Best Relationship Ever
Check out How To Have The Greatest Relationship Of Your Life
In this class, Sheryl Paul, counselor and bestselling author, gives you the tools to transform a good relationship into the best relationship of your life.
View the class
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
Sheryl Paul, M.A., has guided thousands of people worldwide through...
Read More

More On This Topic

Love

How To Get Your Partner To Do More Around The House, For Real

Kelly Gonsalves
How To Get Your Partner To Do More Around The House, For Real
Sex

Turned On By Intellectual Conversation? You May Be Sapiosexual

Mary Retta
Turned On By Intellectual Conversation? You May Be Sapiosexual
$59.99

How To Live Every Day With More Joy

With Sheryl Paul, M.A.
How To Live Every Day With More Joy
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-11291/why-love-doesnt-have-to-be-hard-but-still-takes-work.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!