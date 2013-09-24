Gluten-Free Recipe: Spinach Superfood Frittata

First, a few tips.

The basic technique for cooking a frittata is to begin on the stovetop until it begins to set, then finish it in the oven until it’s completely set and puffy. So you need to use an oven-safe pan.

You can put anything into a frittata, but usually the ingredients are set into the egg mixture (like a quiche). So if they need to be cooked, do it beforehand.

A frittata is a great way to use your leftovers.

To make a thick, but light frittata you need to use the right number of eggs for the size of the pan.

A small 7-inch sauté pan will require 3-4 large eggs and will feed two people

An 11-inch sauté pan will require about 6 large eggs and will feed 3 or more people.

I made this recipe in a cast iron pan, slightly smaller than 7 inches, and used 3 eggs, but a non-stick pan is just as good, so adjust the amount of eggs and ingredients accordingly

For this recipe, you’ll need two pans; one to saute the ingredients and one for the frittata

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Place the larger sauté pan over medium heat.

Add 2 tablespoons of the oil and heat until hot but not smoking, and add the sliced mushrooms.

Cook for about 2 minutes, or just until they start to color, add the onions and cook until they begin to soften, about 2 - 3 minutes longer. Add a splash of water if too dry.

Add the garlic. Cook for about 30 seconds and add the spinach. Cook until the spinach wilts but still retains it’s bright color, about 2 minutes.

Season and remove from the heat.

In the meantime, place the 7-inch pan (or the smaller of the two) over medium/low heat, add the remaining tablespoon of oil and heat for a few moments.

Add the ingredients from the larger saute pan.

Beat the eggs with the turmeric, season with salt and pepper and add to the pan with the veggies.

Cook for 2 - 3 minutes, allowing the egg mixture to begin to set. Help it along by running a small spatula along the outer rim, allowing the runny part of the eggs to move to the sides.

In the meantime, mix half the herbs with the cheese.

Once the sides and bottom begin to set, dot the cheese around the frittata. Sprinkle the remaining herbs, add the tomatoes, and place the pan into the oven for about 12 -15 minutes, or until the center is firm when touched with your finger and the frittata is puffy.

Remove from the oven. Run the spatula around the rim. It should loosen easily. Remove, slice and plate.