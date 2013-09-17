Vegan Sweet & Spicy Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup

Directions:

Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large sauce pan. Add the onions, garlic, cilantro, cumin, and a pinch of salt and stir to combine. Cook down until the onions are soft and slightly golden, about 12 minutes.

Add the chipotle peppers, sweet potatoes, and vegetable stock, and stir to combine. Turn up the heat, bring everything to a boil, then lower the heat and cook uncovered for 20 minutes, or until the potatoes have cooked through.

Puree the soup with a hand blender or in your standing blender until smooth, adding more vegetable stock if necessary. Garnish each bowl with minced cilantro and a bit of the creamy topping of your choice.