Vegan Sweet & Spicy Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup
On a damp, rainy day, nothing hits the spot quite like this sweet and spicy chipotle sweet potato soup. It tastes deceptively rich and creamy, despite the absence of butter or cream. Sweet potatoes pack tons of healthy vitamins and minerals into your meal, giving your skin and eyes a boost, and the capsaicin in the chipotle peppers will give your metabolism a kick. You can top off your finished soup with a bit of low-fat sour cream, a dollop of Vegenaise, or a swathe of cashew cream and some chopped cilantro. It keeps well and tastes even better the next day.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 red onions (minced)
- 4 cloves garlic (minced)
- 5 sprigs cilantro (minced)
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 3 large sweet potatoes (peeled and diced)
- 1 tablespoon chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (peppers minced, add more or less to taste)
- 8 cups vegetable stock
- Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
- Cilantro, minced to garnish (optional)
- Sour cream, Vegenaise, or cashew cream to garnish (optional)
Directions:
Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large sauce pan. Add the onions, garlic, cilantro, cumin, and a pinch of salt and stir to combine. Cook down until the onions are soft and slightly golden, about 12 minutes.
Add the chipotle peppers, sweet potatoes, and vegetable stock, and stir to combine. Turn up the heat, bring everything to a boil, then lower the heat and cook uncovered for 20 minutes, or until the potatoes have cooked through.
Puree the soup with a hand blender or in your standing blender until smooth, adding more vegetable stock if necessary. Garnish each bowl with minced cilantro and a bit of the creamy topping of your choice.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.