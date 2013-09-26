mindbodygreen

Personal Story

How I Got Fertile At 34

Stacy Michelle
Stacy Michelle
My popularity peaked in elementary school when I was one of the “cool girls.” That ended at 13 when I got a haircut and a perm. Although that was the trend at the time, I looked like I was trying to be one of the Jackson 5. My teenage awkwardness was exacerbated by the fact that I never got my period.

I was given birth control at a very young age to bring on a “false period” and throughout my teenage years and into my 20s I was told by a myriad of well-respected Manhattan doctors that I would deal with this issue when I was ready to get pregnant. It didn't seem like a big deal at the time. I figured I'd just deal with it when I was ready to take that step. Besides, these top docs didn't think it was a big deal, so why should I?

However, truth be told, I was nowhere close to getting pregnant. I was an emotionally unavailable corporate road warrior hiding behind my intense job to avoid vulnerability and love. I’ll spare you the details but my upbringing wasn’t super warm and fuzzy so this little girl grew up with the mantra of “go score an A” and an inability to be in touch with her emotions, that inner child came with me into adulthood. And a side effect of this is that I never got in touch with my body or my fertility.

This changed when I moved next door to a yoga studio on the Upper East Side. I fell in love with yoga and it was a first step in getting in touch with my body.

Yoga was my gateway drug to the study of consciousness and energy work. It was through this work that I came to understand that we are energy manifested in a physical form. Our chakras are one part of the energy body, which work with our thoughts, beliefs and emotions to manifest our physical experience.

Similar to how each instrument plays a role in manifesting the composer’s intent, every chakra plays a role in our emotional and physical well-being. If you stuck a paper ball in a trumpet horn, it won't sound very good and the same goes for your chakras. They can get blocked with destructive emotions (fear, anxiety) and the energy of other people.

On an emotional level, the role of the second chakra is “to feel," and, as I mentioned I was emotionally numb. Little did I know, from a young age I was running my second chakra wide open, feeling the energy of others, so I could feel safe and secure ('cause it wasn’t happening at home!). When this happens, our own energy leaks out and the energy of others comes in.

Needless to say at 34, my second chakra was full of energy that wasn’t mine and all of that garbage was stopping Aunt Flow from coming to town. At a physical level, the second chakra governs fertility, as well as the functionality of our kidneys, bladder and the low back.

Through chakra clearing meditations, I took back my energetic space. At an emotional level, my numbness went away and I became a woman with a readiness to find love and a deep desire to connect with and help others. At the physical level, Aunt Flow came to town sans medication and has been showing up consistently ever since. This was a bonus as I'd embarked on this work to get all of the emotional gunk that was impacting my relationships and business out of my system.

What medical doctors and countless blood tests over the course of my life could not explain was solved by me taking ownership of my healing, going inward, embracing my spirituality and releasing the energy that I had been holding in my energy body on behalf of others for 30 something years. You won’t find that remedy in a science book anywhere, but I know it to be a solid solution, because I lived it. If you'd like to learn more about this, I recommend reading Anodea Judith's Eastern Body, Western Mind and Bruce Lipton's The Biology of Belief.

I would love to hear from like-minded people in this community to share revelations and experiences you have had that demonstrate the power of alternative healing practices in your life!

Bring your Kombucha and join me for a Happy Hour Google Hangout this Tuesday, October 1 at 6pm PST/9pm EST, where I'll be talking about Chakra Power for Wonder Women! Sign up here.

Stacy Michelle
Stacy Michelle Sex Coach
Stacy Michelle is a Speaker and Sex Coach to high-performing women. She spent almost twenty years working for top tier investment banks and advising c-suite executives when executing...

