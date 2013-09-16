Are You Trying Too Hard To Manifest Your Dream Life?

How many times have you tried to strong-arm your will, only to discover your efforts didn’t help you anyway?

Are you one of those people who studies Law of Attraction books and then tries, in vain, to affirm, visualize, and manifest what you want—only to discover it didn’t work?

Are you sitting on the fence, trying to make a seemingly impossible decision or resolve a seemingly impossible problem?

If so, then you’ll love the book I just gobbled up in one sitting.

But First, A Crazy Story

Last week, I was teaching a teleclass to the doctors in the Whole Health Medicine Institute with Dr. Christiane Northrup. Many of the doctors are at big crossroads in their lives right now, so I said a little prayer beforehand, asking that Christiane be used as the perfect vessel for what the doctors need to hear right now. And Chris SO brought it! Perfect divine wisdom at just the right time. Prayer answered.

Christiane led us through a powerful exercise in intuition, designed to help us collectively solve the health care crisis (you can read my thoughts on how to solve it here). She also suggested that we all go out and buy astrologer Tosha Silver's Outrageous Openness IMMEDIATELY. So I ordered it lickety split, and after reading half of it on Friday, I looked up Tosha's website and wrote her a gushing fan letter. (Let's just say it was something akin to "OMG, you don’t know me, but I’m a huge fan of your book, and we live in the same city, and can we please be BFFs?")

Then I went to my email because her newsletter sign up said "Go to your email to confirm your subscription." So I complied, and when I got there, my inbox had an email—from Tosha. (I'm totally serious.) Tosha apologized for signing me up for her newsletter list, saying she never does that, but that she was about to teach a workshop in San Francisco for the first time in a long time, and that she just had a feeling I might want to be there.

Oh. My. God.

Needless to say, I'm going to Tosha's workshop. (DUH! Signs from the Universe!)

Outrageous Openness

Based on a series of articles Tosha wrote for the San Francisco Examiner, Tosha’s book touches on astrology, but it’s much more about the art of surrendering to Divine will, something I not only struggle with, but something I honestly just forget to seek! The book is filled with stories from Tosha’s life, as well as from the lives of the 30,000+ client readings she's done through the years.

She doesn’t just recommend turning your big struggles over to the Divine. She recommends letting of trying to control even the smallest things.

How? Here are some of Tosha’s prayers:

Prayers Of Surrender