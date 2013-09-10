mindbodygreen

Close banner

Have You Been Torturing Yourself With Disapproval For Years?

Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
Doctor of Psychology By Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
Doctor of Psychology
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D. is a doctor of psychology and life coach, helping ambitious, driven women achieve the financial, spiritual, and lifestyle abundance they desire and deserve. She holds a bachelor's in business from American University, and her master's and doctor of psychology degree from Ryokan College.
September 10, 2013

Repeat after me: The most important relationship you have is the relationship with yourself.

You know it’s true. But translating “truth” into “belief” (and “belief” into “action”) takes a little discipline. Let’s start with a powerful exercise:

Think about the way you relate to yourself.

  • Are you caught in a spiral of self-loathing and name-calling, every time you “mess up”?
  • Are you bitter and resentful about past events and long-gone pains?
  • Are you spun ‘round in a cloud of dangerous denial?

You’d never let someone else get away with such cruel, disrespectful shaming and blaming. If a lover or friend treated you with disdain, or made you feel unworthy, you’d give him the boot—for good. That type of behavior would be simply ... unacceptable.

So why would you allow yourself to engage in equally unacceptable behavior?

You wouldn’t. You couldn’t. But you do. Or at least ... you used to.

If you’ve tortured yourself with disapproval and fear for years, decades—or even your entire life—it’s time for a DIVORCE ... from yourself.

It’ll be messy. It might take time. But baby, there’s love and light on the other end (and zero legal fees—how sweet is that?)

Repeat after me (once more, for good measure):

The most important relationship you have is the relationship with yourself.

And to quote the brilliant playwright Oscar Wilde, “To love oneself is the beginning of a life-long romance.”

Want to strike the match of fiery self-love? Start by leaving the past where it is. Most of us spend their our time lamenting about the past rather than paying attention to what we want now. True satisfaction with one’s self begins by leaping in the direction of your dreams despite potential road blocks.

Easy?

Not necessarily.

Worth it?

Yes.

Where can you be kinder to yourself?

The razor sharp slits of dissatisfaction you leave behind after a mental tongue lashing take their toll. THE declaration: to stop picking a fight with yourself.

  • The what: to start paying attention to your rightness.
  • The how: by focusing on activities and rituals that bring you front and center with your sexy, your mojo, your genius.

Little tip: any activity that nurtures your brilliance, innate interests and wellbeing. Anything that makes you feel a bit more whole.

Expecting over-night results?

Rewiring the brain for new behavior patterns can take some dedication. So when doubt slides in: take notice, hold the tongue lashing and practice, practice, practice honoring your rightness.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D. Doctor of Psychology
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D. is a doctor of psychology and life coach, helping ambitious, driven women achieve the financial, spiritual, and lifestyle abundance they desire and deserve. She...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?

Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?
Love

Yes, You Can Make A Relationship With A Narcissist Work. Here's How

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
Yes, You Can Make A Relationship With A Narcissist Work. Here's How
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Lissa Rankin, M.D.
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Functional Food

Why This Doctor Recommends Microdosing Caffeine To His Patients

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Why This Doctor Recommends Microdosing Caffeine To His Patients
Spirituality

What To Know About The Tense Sun–Neptune Standoff Coming This Week

The AstroTwins
What To Know About The Tense Sun–Neptune Standoff Coming This Week
Integrative Health

Is Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity A Real Thing Or Just A Trend?

Lindsay Boyers
Is Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity A Real Thing Or Just A Trend?

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Slow, Gentle Movement Boosts Mood Among Cardiovascular Patients

Sarah Regan
This Slow, Gentle Movement Boosts Mood Among Cardiovascular Patients
Mental Health

Negative Thoughts May Affect Dementia Risk In Older Adults, Study Says

Abby Moore
Negative Thoughts May Affect Dementia Risk In Older Adults, Study Says
Recipes

Stop Buying Pre-Made Pickles: Here's Why & How To Make Them Yourself

Michelle Konstantinovsky
Stop Buying Pre-Made Pickles: Here's Why & How To Make Them Yourself
Beauty

You Need To Use Soap & Sanitizer — But You Also Need To Tend To Your Microbiome

Alexandra Engler
You Need To Use Soap & Sanitizer — But You Also Need To Tend To Your Microbiome
Integrative Health

A 5-Minute Guide To Vitamin D: Here's What It Is & Why It's So Important

Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
A 5-Minute Guide To Vitamin D: Here's What It Is & Why It's So Important
Personal Growth

8 Essential Aspects Of Being An Ally To Anyone Who's Not Like You

Rachel Wilkerson Miller
8 Essential Aspects Of Being An Ally To Anyone Who's Not Like You
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-10801/have-you-been-torturing-yourself-with-disapproval-for-years.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!