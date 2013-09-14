Questions To Ask Yourself Every Day If You Want To Be Healthier
Profound success is the result of small, smart choices completed consistently over time—and it applies to every area of your life, whether it’s your work, relationships, finances or your health. Your success (or lack thereof) boils down to your daily choices and habits. If you don't take care of your health, no one else will, and it's the daily decisions that can create lasting change in your life.
Here are some questions you can ask yourself to start changing those habits to a healthier you:
1. What choices will I make today to support my health?
You literally make dozens of decisions each day that have a direct impact on your health. Start by paying attention to all of those choices you make each day. Some examples:
- Do you say no to unhealthy foods coworkers bring in to the office?
- Do you exercise regularly?
- Have you added some form of strength training to your cardio routine?
- Are you doing weekly meal planning on Sundays to work in five servings of fruits and veggies into your day?
- How can you structure you day to get seven hours of sleep for your health?
- Who will be your accountability partner?
- Could you make a smoothie for lunch and skip the fast food?
It may sound overwhelming to think of so many things, but with a little bit of planning ahead and taking it one decision at a time, you can make dozens of little decisions a day that all add up to a healthier YOU!
2. What excuses do I need to ditch?
Are you blaming your excess weight on stress? Lack of time? The weather? A spouse who does not want to exercise? Whenever you blame someone or something else, you aren’t taking 100% responsibility for your life. You have one life, one body, and you are 100% responsible for the story your body tells about you. Once you take ownership for your life, you can begin to change it in a positive direction. Maybe your challenge is procrastination, avoidance, inconsistency or lack of motivation. Just select one behavior you think is holding you back and decide how you are going to change it—today.
3. Which habit should I focus on today?
Identify the habit that could lead to the most beneficial change for you and begin to track it. You can track your weight. You can track your body composition—your ratio of fat vs. muscle. You can track the food you eat in a food journal or the workouts you do each week. You can track your goals, your progress and your results. Pick one at a time and track it until it becomes a habit—try focusing on one new habit each month.
4. What's my WHY?
This is a big one! Why do you want to be healthy and fit? What motivates you? We're all motivated by different things. Maybe you want to live with vitality and energy as long as possible or look fabulous in a pair of jeans. Or maybe you're motivated by participating in an endurance event like a marathon. Whatever it is for you, plug into your why to find your motivation. Better yet, post your WHY in a place where you will read it every day so it gets you up and moving!
Your results are a combination of your daily choices, so what choices will you make today to support your own health?
