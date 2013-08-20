mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Overweight, Anxious, And Bloated: 5 Signs You Have A Broken Gut

Amy Shah, M.D.
Integrative Medicine Doctor By Amy Shah, M.D.
Integrative Medicine Doctor
Dr. Amy Shah is a double board certified MD with training from Cornell, Columbia and Harvard Universities. She was named one of mindbodygreen's Top 100 Women In Wellness to Watch in 2015 and has been a guest on many national and local media shows.

Whenever I see patients with a combination of irritable bowel syndrome, fibromyalgia, allergies, or mood issues, I instantly think there could be a gut imbalance.

Why are our guts broken? Because of antibiotics, low-fiber diets, and unregulated additives in processed foods, for starters. As a result, the beneficial bacteria in our digestive tract die off and the "not-so-great" bacteria multiply, predisposing us to weight gain, infection and chronic disease.

Below are 5 signs that you may have a gut bacteria imbalance. (Let's just say I'm only hitting the tip of the iceberg with these. There literally thousands of studies, and hundreds of books detailing this topic much further.)

1. You're depressed or anxious. 

The gut is also called the "second brain." Over 80% of the serotonin in our bodies is made in our gut. There are also neurons there that "talk" to the bacteria. The gut is so important to mood, memory, and concentration, that in the future, psychiatrists will have to concentrate on the gut as much as the brain for treatment plans.

2. You've developed food allergies. 

The intestines are the major focus of the immune system—this is where 70% of our antibodies that fight foods and other allergens are made. Our gut lining is supposed to protect us from toxins and food allergens, but when the lining is compromised, these toxins enter the blood. (This is also thought to be one reason why gluten allergies and celiac disease have become much more common.)

3. You get chronic bloating and irritable bowel syndrome. 

This is the most common way people recognize an intestinal issue. Again, this is our body's response to an imbalance between the beneficial bacteria and the toxic ones. The nervous system of the gut is also thought to be extra sensitive in patients with irritable bowel syndrome.

4. You're gaining weight. 

Obesity and weight gain are now being thought of as problems of inflammation. This goes again our traditional thinking that "calories in equals calorie out." The theory goes like this: if you're eating sugary, processed foods, the good bacteria in our gut is replaced by toxin-producing, inflammatory bacteria. This is supported by the fact that lowering inflammation in general can mitigate weight gain.

5. You have chronic asthma and seasonal allergies. 

Asthma rates are considered to be higher in Western societies such as the United States and Europe. One theory is that this is occurring in part because our modern diet and medical practices are causing a decline in microbial population in our guts. This "hygiene hypothesis" may also explain why children raised in microbially-rich environments—with pets, on farms, or attending day care—are at lower risk of allergic diseases.

OK, now you know the signs, but what to do? 

This is currently being researched, and there's still lots to learn in this emerging field.

But what we do know is that a diet with whole, unprocessed foods is essential. Other tips:

  • Eat more fermented foods
  • Avoid artificial sweeteners (which can kill gut bacteria)
  • Avoid MSG and preservatives and additives also helps

Lastly, growing a healthy flora through natural probiotics/prebiotics and fecal transplant have all been shown to "heal" your gut. I would be skeptical about any one supplement that promises a healthy gut.

Amy Shah, M.D.
Amy Shah, M.D.
Dr. Amy Shah is a double board certified MD with training from Cornell, Columbia and Harvard...
Read More
More from the author:
Food Should Be Functional & Make You Glow From The Inside Out
Check out Functional Nutrition Program
Our functional nutrition program will show you how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health
View the class
Amy Shah, M.D.
Amy Shah, M.D.
Dr. Amy Shah is a double board certified MD with training from...
Read More

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Food Trends

Does The GOLO Diet Work? Here's What A Functional Medicine Doctor Thinks

Sarah Regan
Does The GOLO Diet Work? Here's What A Functional Medicine Doctor Thinks
$49.99

The 7-Day Gut Reset

With Dr. Amy Shah
The 7-Day Gut Reset
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-10675/overweight-anxious-and-bloated-5-signs-you-have-a-broken-gut.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!