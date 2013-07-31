I Know Coffee Enemas Are Not For Everyone, But Here's My Take
After years of extreme alcohol abuse, my body finally gave up on me. I was riddled with candida, covered in a weeping rash from head to toe, and felt like garbage. My naturopathic doctor told me that my liver needed a cleanse, as it was overburdened with toxins.
I detoxed, and managed to come off alcohol after a year of cleansing. I felt better, but still wasn't 100% well, even with clean nutrition. My doctor explained that every time I detoxed, I was not removing the toxins from my body, and as a result, I suffered terrible detox symptoms: extreme headaches, fatigue, itchy rashes on my arms and legs, welts and debilitating nausea. I began to consider enemas as a last-ditch effort to feel right again.
Some friends encouraged me to try a coffee enema, and I was desperate to feel better so I gave it a go. (I won't lie, I was nervous about the entire concept, it sounded like something weird and messy, like something only a total hippie would do!)
Many enemas later, I now feel like my liver is no longer overburdened. I can enjoy a cleanse without severe symptoms and my health has never been better. I use coffee enemas in conjunction with excellent nutrition and lifestyle practices, not as a cure for an unhealthy lifestyle. Healing occurs when we examine all parts of our lives, not just one in isolation.
Below are some tips for beginners curious to try a coffee enema. (I know they're not for everyone, so please consult your doctor before and after.)
So why do enemas?
Coffee enemas are perhaps best known from the Dr. Max Gerson, who implemented them into his world famous Gerson Clinic.
The idea is this: when we cleanse our liver via nutrition, the coffee enema helps with the removal of the large amounts of toxins. Coffee enemas rid the body of retained fecal matter, enhance bile flow, and aid in detox symptoms.
Ingredients
- One liter of filtered water
- 6 tablespoons of organic, fair trade coffee grounds
- 2 cups of filtered water
Preparation
- Bring the water to a boil
- Once boiling, remove from the stove and pop in the coffee grounds.
- Place back on stove.
- Boil for 3 minutes and then simmer for 15 minutes.
- Strain the coffee into a glass jar to separate the grains from the liquid.
- For one enema, take 1 cup of coffee and combine with 2 cups of water into your kit.
Tips
- Move your bowels beforehand. This will make the whole experience more comfortable.
- Prepare your bathroom so that you will be comfortable. I find it helpful to have a soft pillow to lean on, as well as a yoga mat or old towel underneath you to soften the floor. I keep my laptop with a movie or a book.
- Have a tub of coconut oil close by.
Directions
First things first. Shut the door. Seriously.
Run some liquid through the hose and clamp shut to remove air bubbles.
Position the kit on the sink so that the coffee will flow naturally downwards.
Pop some coconut oil onto the end of the nozzle to aid with insertion, remove your pants, and lay down on your right side.
Insert the nozzle into your bottom and relax as you go.
Using the clamp, allow coffee to begin to flow into you. I suggest starting with a softer flow.
You can take breaks as you go, if you begin to fill full, just clamp the hose and breathe. It may take some time to adjust to the feeling!
The aim is to hold coffee within you for 15-20 minutes. If you fill yourself up to where you are totally uncomfortable, the chances of you expelling the liquid before that time are higher.
Just be calm, relaxed and breathe. (Yes, I am aware that you're in an uncomfortable predicament, but you'll be fine.)
Once the liquid's inside you, you have two choices: (1) You can choose to keep nozzle and hose inside you or (2) You can remove it.
(Personally I remove.) Remember, this is your first time so clench!
Hold the liquid for as long as you can, up to 20 minutes, before expelling on the toilet. I always have a green juice or smoothie afterwards and drink plenty of water.
