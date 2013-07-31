I Know Coffee Enemas Are Not For Everyone, But Here's My Take

After years of extreme alcohol abuse, my body finally gave up on me. I was riddled with candida, covered in a weeping rash from head to toe, and felt like garbage. My naturopathic doctor told me that my liver needed a cleanse, as it was overburdened with toxins.

I detoxed, and managed to come off alcohol after a year of cleansing. I felt better, but still wasn't 100% well, even with clean nutrition. My doctor explained that every time I detoxed, I was not removing the toxins from my body, and as a result, I suffered terrible detox symptoms: extreme headaches, fatigue, itchy rashes on my arms and legs, welts and debilitating nausea. I began to consider enemas as a last-ditch effort to feel right again.

Some friends encouraged me to try a coffee enema, and I was desperate to feel better so I gave it a go. (I won't lie, I was nervous about the entire concept, it sounded like something weird and messy, like something only a total hippie would do!)

Many enemas later, I now feel like my liver is no longer overburdened. I can enjoy a cleanse without severe symptoms and my health has never been better. I use coffee enemas in conjunction with excellent nutrition and lifestyle practices, not as a cure for an unhealthy lifestyle. Healing occurs when we examine all parts of our lives, not just one in isolation.

Below are some tips for beginners curious to try a coffee enema. (I know they're not for everyone, so please consult your doctor before and after.)

So why do enemas?

Coffee enemas are perhaps best known from the Dr. Max Gerson, who implemented them into his world famous Gerson Clinic.

The idea is this: when we cleanse our liver via nutrition, the coffee enema helps with the removal of the large amounts of toxins. Coffee enemas rid the body of retained fecal matter, enhance bile flow, and aid in detox symptoms.

Ingredients