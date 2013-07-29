mindbodygreen

Close banner

Why I Stopped Comparing Myself To Others

Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
Doctor of Psychology By Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
Doctor of Psychology
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D. is a doctor of psychology and life coach, helping ambitious, driven women achieve the financial, spiritual, and lifestyle abundance they desire and deserve. She holds a bachelor's in business from American University, and her master's and doctor of psychology degree from Ryokan College.
July 29, 2013

Many of us are slaves to comparison.

I’m not as thin as So-and-so.I don’t earn as much as she does.I’m not as funny or as intelligent.I’m not as tall or as pretty.

The list goes on.

I totally get it. I do it too, but (thankfully) not as often as I once did.

I live in West Hollywood, California, aka Hollywoodland. Land of the beautiful, thin, and young. Each and every day I am surrounded by stunningly gorgeous people.

I’m an entrepreneur with an online presence in a self-help industry that is flooded with competition.

Everyone is a coach, a therapist, a change agent. We’re all competing for more followers and engaging in the daily circus of tweeting, instagramming, facebooking, pinning, and longing.

I could belittle myself, crouch beneath the weight of pining and comparing. I could long for their popularity, presence, shape, youth. And many times (maaaaaany) times I am tempted to go to that place. But I’m happy to report that I’ve learned how to reframe and redirect myself.

Here’s what I do when I’m feeling unpleasantly competitive:

1. Consider what we already know. 

Until we learn to celebrate and adore ourselves for exactly the way we are today, in this package, at this weight, mascara streaked tears, with a manicure that is 10 days past due and looming grey hairs, we will never love another. Because when you believe you are enough, you stop screaming and start listening; you’re kinder and gentler to yourself and kinder and gentler to others.

2. Stop. Breathe.

And ACTIVELY recognize that this is not the energy you want in your life. Too often we get pulled under by the overwhelm and forget that we have the power to re-direct our thoughts. It’s time to see ourselves with kinder eyes and remember that the miles we’ve walked and the battles we’ve fought brought us to this point. We’ve arrived at ourselves as a friend. Our first friend.

3. Create a tough-time-toolbox.

Instead of allowing ourselves to enter the dark place, actively create a plan for those inevitable times when you begin to fall prey to the comparison game.

Need a mantra?

“I forgive myself for comparing. Kindness created me and I am perfect just the way I am.”

Lean toward the light and find a way to uplift your beautiful soul.

There’s always a way: a mantra, healthy food, a phone call to a friend, a 10 minute walk outside, meditation – craft your own personal toolbox of comforting remedies. There is unlimited joy in this approach, you just need to use it.

Most of all I’ve realized that comparing myself to others in an obsessive, longing way is just mean. If I’m not compassionate with myself, how can I be compassionate with others? I’d like to choose love instead.

As Theodore Roosevelt once said, “Comparison is the thief of joy.”

You’re smart enough. You’re pretty enough. You’re good enough.

Honor your enough.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D. Doctor of Psychology
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D. is a doctor of psychology and life coach, helping ambitious, driven women achieve the financial, spiritual, and lifestyle abundance they desire and deserve. She...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?

Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?
Love

Yes, You Can Make A Relationship With A Narcissist Work. Here's How

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
Yes, You Can Make A Relationship With A Narcissist Work. Here's How
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Lissa Rankin, M.D.
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Functional Food

Why This Doctor Recommends Microdosing Caffeine To His Patients

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Why This Doctor Recommends Microdosing Caffeine To His Patients
Spirituality

What To Know About The Tense Sun–Neptune Standoff Coming This Week

The AstroTwins
What To Know About The Tense Sun–Neptune Standoff Coming This Week
Integrative Health

Is Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity A Real Thing Or Just A Trend?

Lindsay Boyers
Is Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity A Real Thing Or Just A Trend?

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Slow, Gentle Movement Boosts Mood Among Cardiovascular Patients

Sarah Regan
This Slow, Gentle Movement Boosts Mood Among Cardiovascular Patients
Mental Health

Negative Thoughts May Affect Dementia Risk In Older Adults, Study Says

Abby Moore
Negative Thoughts May Affect Dementia Risk In Older Adults, Study Says
Recipes

Stop Buying Pre-Made Pickles: Here's Why & How To Make Them Yourself

Michelle Konstantinovsky
Stop Buying Pre-Made Pickles: Here's Why & How To Make Them Yourself
Beauty

You Need To Use Soap & Sanitizer — But You Also Need To Tend To Your Microbiome

Alexandra Engler
You Need To Use Soap & Sanitizer — But You Also Need To Tend To Your Microbiome
Integrative Health

A 5-Minute Guide To Vitamin D: Here's What It Is & Why It's So Important

Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
A 5-Minute Guide To Vitamin D: Here's What It Is & Why It's So Important
Personal Growth

8 Essential Aspects Of Being An Ally To Anyone Who's Not Like You

Rachel Wilkerson Miller
8 Essential Aspects Of Being An Ally To Anyone Who's Not Like You
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-10349/why-i-stopped-comparing-myself-to-others.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!