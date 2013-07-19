mindbodygreen

Close banner

5 Techniques To Beat Chronic Stress

Shannon Kaiser
mbg Contributor By Shannon Kaiser
mbg Contributor
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of 5 books on the psychology of happiness and fulfillment including The Self-Love Experiment, Adventures for Your Soul, and Joy Seeker. She has a B.A. in Journalism and Communications from the University of Oregon.
July 19, 2013

Stress is a buzzword that we use a lot. We tend to accept stress as a part of our daily routine because it contributes to our ability to adapt and adjust to life's unstable moments.

We latch on to stress and feed off of its high-adrenalin octane, then come crashing down. This leaves us feeling burned out, emotionally abused, overworked and depressed.

Too much stress over a long period of time can ultimately affect our ability to be healthy and happy. Many of us overwork ourselves into exhaustion, which can lead to health issues, disease and even early death.

Taking care of yourself is the number one way to de-stress, but it doesn't have to be a daily downward dog and green juice. While these habits are both good for you, sometimes the best remedy for a stressful life is to play more and get back to basics.

To overcome my own stressful workload, I decided to play; I headed to Belize for a one-week personal retreat. When I arrived, I got more than I ever expected. My stay in the rainforest opened my eyes to a new way of being.

If you're feeling overwhelmed, stressed out, or out of alignment, consider applying these simple tips to help you stress less and live more — all inspired by my trip to Belize.

1. Keep it local.

The foods you eat make a profound difference in your body’s ability to function and process information. When you eat only food that is chemical ridden and processed, your body will break down. On the flip side, eating organic, local, healthy foods will help your body function at its optimal level.

2. Take a hike.

Sometimes the best way to de-stress is to mentally check out and check in to nature. Leaving the workload behind and mentally taking a break will work wonders for your stress levels. When we step into nature, we have the opportunity to see things with a new perspective.

As I was hiking through The Lodge at Chaa Creek’s private 365-acre nature reserve, an exotic jungle, I had a major "a-ha" moment. Most excitingly, the name of my next book came to me. I had spent six months trying to solve that problem prior to my visit to Belize. One step into nature and my mind was cleared instantly. Nature can be our best teacher and inspire us to solve problems in fresh creative ways.

3. Swim in salt.

Swimming, in general, is an excellent way to relieve stress, but saltwater can make it even better. The fresh water swimming pool at The Lodge at Chaa Creek has a unique sanitizing solution that uses a salt chlorinator. This makes the swimming experience therapeutic and transcendent.

Saltwater may help reduce inflammation of joints and muscles, which will leave your body feeling relaxed and completely stress free. If you can't make it to the ocean or don’t have access to a saltwater pool, you can add Epsom salt to your bath as an alternative solution.

4. Unplug.

Although technology has created massive advances in society, it has also contributed to high chronic stress levels. Take time each day to relax and enjoy the simple aspects of life. Leave your smartphone at home, turn off the television and be present with your own thoughts. The more you connect with your true self, the healthier and more stress free you will be.

5. Give more, expect less.

Simply giving more and expecting less can de-stress your body and mind. When you give from your heart, you help make the world a better place and inspire others to do the same. Ask yourself where in your life can you give more? “Giving” doesn't have to mean money; sometimes you can give your time. Your friendship and support are enough to make a powerful difference in another person’s life.

Although life can be chaotic and stressful at times, you don't have to buy into the stress parade. Simply adopt these easy steps for a healthy and happy life. 

Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of 5 books on the psychology of happiness and fulfillment...
Read More
More from the author:
Overcome Your Fears To Learn How To Live The Life You Deserve
Check out How To Find Your Calling
Get unstuck and start your journey towards a life of more purpose and passion with transformational life coach Shannon Kaiser.
View the class
Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of 5 books on the psychology...
Read More

More On This Topic

Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Mental Health

Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help

Jason Wachob
Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-10285/5-techniques-to-beat-chronic-stress.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!