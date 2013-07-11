5 Steps To A Complete Mind & Body Makeover

The best thing I've ever done was wake up one day and say, "I need a change! NOW." I was a cranky, drained and tired-looking young mother, and I was fed up with not recognizing my own face in the mirror anymore. I mean, I really loved my kid and partner. But before I'd decided to start a family and agree to the house, offspring and two cats that came with it, I had been funny, sexy and joyful. All of this had simply gone "poof!"

My life as a working mother juggling a thousand things at the same time had taken its toll, and I was finally ready to snatch it right back.

Let me be clear: although turning yourself into a new person can happen fast, it doesn't happen automatically. If you want it all, you have to give it your all! Change can be real fun, and it is never too late to take a U-turn and rewrite the plot of your own life.

So, if you're itching and ready for BIG time change, here's my step-by-step guide:

1. Find a fun, inspiring detox program and follow it through.

Start with a short cleanse and feel what it does to you. When you make it through the first few awful days full of headaches and dizziness, you'll wake up in the morning and think you've had the best sex ever.

2. Educate yourself.

Learn all you can about nutrition and a healthy lifestyle. I went back to school to do so, and now I'm an orthomolecular nutritionist trained in homeopathy, phytotherapy and mindfulness-based cognitive therapy. I make my living as a longevity coach, and I've even become a blogger.

You don't need to study hard to find out more about what's good for you and what isn't. Discovering how to live healthily can actually be truly entertaining. Just regularly visit good internet sites or look at magazines offering up-to-date information and how-to guides and you'll simply learn by reading, not even realizing you're becoming a health expert yourself!

3. Start moving.

I go running with my dogs 4-5 days a week, simply because they'll ruin the house if they aren't walked properly. I hated it in the beginning, but now I love it so much that I even got myself customized shoes which I named after my dogs: "Mini" and "Coop".

Don’t worry if you don't have dogs that will MAKE you work out — just look for something which will encourage you to WANT to do so.

4. Make sure you stay motivated.

I know, this is tough for many people, including me. But something as simple as post-its can help with that. Put them everywhere. For example, I have one on my wardrobe which says, "You are more bootylicious than you’ve ever been!" The one on my fridge says, "Choose wisely, but ENJOY," and this is exactly what I do when I eat. Whatever it is you need some motivation for, write yourself inspiring post-its and stick them all over your place!

5. Walk the talk and put your education to work.

Ditch the junk food and your lazy habits and simply love the new you!

This is how I changed my life, and you can do it, too!