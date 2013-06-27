mindbodygreen

10 Uses For Used Tea Bags

Christy Hall
Written by Christy Hall

In the quest to eliminate sodas from your life, you may have transitioned to drinking tea. Along with it's numerous health benefits, you may be acquiring a large stash of used tea bags, or more likely you are just throwing them in the trash. Here are a couple of ideas that will give your used teabags renewed usefulness, and delay their trip to the local landfill.

PERSONAL CARE

1. Soothe tired eyes.

Just place a chilled used tea bag over your closed eyes until the puffiness subsides. You can also use warm, wet teabags as a compress to soothe the pain of pinkeye. Bonus tip: Place teabags on your eyes for 15 minutes and reduce under eye circles.

2. Make canker sores feel better. 

Chill a used tea bag in the freezer. Once it’s cold, place it on your canker sore. The cold plus the tea’s healing properties will help your sore feel better faster.

3. Heal sunburned skin. 

Throw used tea bags in a bath and soak in it after a long day in the sun. The cooling and calming effects of the tea will provide relief.

4. Stop a minor nick from bleeding. 

When a kitchen injury strikes while slicing and dicing, staunch the blood flow fast by saturating a black tea bag with hot water, then holding it against the injury for 30 seconds. The tannins in the tea will quickly clot the blood so you can cover the cut with a bandage and get back to whipping up your delicious dinner.

5. Put a soaked tea bag on a bruise to heal it faster. 

Ruptured capillaries, the smallest blood vessels in the body, create bruises. The tannins will constrict blood vessels which will stop the blood flow that causes bruising.

AROUND THE HOUSE

6. Clean the house. 

Re-steep your used tea bags in cold water to make a weak tea. Use this mixture to scrub linoleum or countertops. Additionally, use the teabags to rub furniture and floor scratches to make them disappear.

7. Fertilize your plants. 

Used tea bags make a great addition to any compost pile! Don't have a compost pile? Used tea bags can be nestled in your potted plants to help protect them from drying out between waterings.

8. Kill dust mites.

Carefully spray diluted black tea on the carpet to kill dust mites. Color-test the tea first in an inconspicuous spot.

IN THE KITCHEN

9. Tenderize a tough cut of meat. 

The secret to tender, juicy skirt and flank steaks: Steep four or five black tea bags in 1 cup of water for 10 minutes, then combine with an equal amount o of double-strength beef stock (homemade or store-bought) and marinate the meat in the mixture for 20 minutes. The teas tannins will break down fiber that make the beef tough.

10. Rust-proof your cast-iron cookware. 

Guarantee your trusty skillet stays rust-free by wiping it with a damp. used black tea bag after every cooking session. The tea's tannins will coat the pan with an invisible protective layer that prevents rust-causing oxidation.

