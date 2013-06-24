mindbodygreen

Is Calorie Counting The Best Way To Lose Weight?

Osha Key
June 24, 2013

We all know about the “calories in, calories out” theory: if you burn fewer calories than you consume, you'll gain weight. Usually this phrase is followed by the advice to restrict your calories in order to lose weight. But really, is it a reliable way to shed extra pounds?

Calorie counting is depressing.

I don’t know about you, but for me, counting calories is the most depressing thing ever! I’ve tried it many times in the past and must say it just robs you of the joy of life. When you're hungry but realize that you've already consumed all your calories for the day, it makes you feel really miserable and deprived. And that’s definitely not the way to live!

Worst of all, when you stop restricting, your body will be so hungry and will drive you to binge. It will make you gain even more weight than you've lost during deprivation period!

The more you eat the more weight you will lose!

What?! You'll find some people on the internet claiming that in order to lose weight you need to eat at least 2500 or 3000 calories per day from low fat and low protein raw vegan foods, no matter how tall or big you are. I’ll tell you, I’ve tried this approach in the past and this is no better than calorie restriction!

For a girl like me, eating that much fruit and vegetables in a day is a huge challenge, and counting calories to make sure you’re getting enough is no better than trying to restrict them.

A natural weight loss solution.

Calories were not created equal. Consuming 500 calories of donuts and 500 calories of mangoes will make you feel completely differently. I've lost 37 pounds without counting calories, restricting or overeating. I was simply eating when I was hungry until I was full. And the secret lies in the food I ate. I chose fruits and vegetables in their whole natural state.

Forget about the numbers: calories, macro ratios and grams. Don’t put yourself in some kind of a frame. Life is about freedom and enjoyment. Learn how and when to enjoy the natural food, give yourself a permission to feel free and the weight will come off effortlessly!

