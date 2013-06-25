How To Hypnotize Yourself & Manifest Your Dreams

Self-hypnosis is a wonderful and powerful wellness technique for setting and helping to manifest your nearest and dearest personal intentions.

1. Before you enter self-hypnosis, choose a suggestion. Read it 20 times and reduce it to a short phrase. Find a safe, quiet place where nothing will disturb you, silence your phone, and get comfortable in a chair. Pick a spot on the wall or ceiling or picture yourself in a positive setting.

2. Letting your eyes close, slowly count to five as you slowly, progressively relax your body from the top to the bottom, scalp, face, shoulders, etc.

3. Picture a chalkboard. Imagine the number 50, breath in and out, then erase number 50. Imagine the number 49 breath in and out, then erase number 49. Erase the numbers from the chalkboard, one at a time while taking 50 breaths.

4. When all 50 numbers have been erased, begin repeating your suggestion to yourself.

5. You then awaken yourself: come up just like coming out of a daydream or you can drift off to sleep if you would like to.

Be sure to orient your suggestions to that which you want, and not oriented against what you do not want.

Some examples of positive suggestions are: