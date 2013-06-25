mindbodygreen

How To Hypnotize Yourself & Manifest Your Dreams

Nina Pernecke, MSW
Written by Nina Pernecke, MSW

Self-hypnosis is a wonderful and powerful wellness technique for setting and helping to manifest your nearest and dearest personal intentions.

1. Before you enter self-hypnosis, choose a suggestion. Read it 20 times and reduce it to a short phrase. Find a safe, quiet place where nothing will disturb you, silence your phone, and get comfortable in a chair. Pick a spot on the wall or ceiling or picture yourself in a positive setting.

2. Letting your eyes close, slowly count to five as you slowly, progressively relax your body from the top to the bottom, scalp, face, shoulders, etc.

3. Picture a chalkboard. Imagine the number 50, breath in and out, then erase number 50. Imagine the number 49 breath in and out, then erase number 49. Erase the numbers from the chalkboard, one at a time while taking 50 breaths.

4. When all 50 numbers have been erased, begin repeating your suggestion to yourself.

5. You then awaken yourself: come up just like coming out of a daydream or you can drift off to sleep if you would like to.

Be sure to orient your suggestions to that which you want, and not oriented against what you do not want.

Some examples of positive suggestions are:

  • I am a very confident person.
  • I enjoy abundant health and energy.
  • My self-esteem and positive self-image improve daily.
  • I am calm and relaxed in all situations.
  • There is no limit to what I can accomplish with the power of my mind.
  • Every day in every way, I’m getting more and more relaxed.
  • Every day in every way, I’m getting better and better.
  • I am balanced in mind and emotion.
  • I feel good about myself and about my accomplishments.
  • Positive thinking brings me the results I desire.
  • My memory improves daily.

With this tool, you can enjoy a sense of positivity and grounded optimism that manifests in amazing ways in your daily life. Be well.

