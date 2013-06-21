How To Make An All-Natural Wellness Shot

Feeling flu-ish and run down by seasonal colds is just plain crummy, especially during the summer months. What’s worse than a summer cold, right? You might try beating the bug with over-the-counter meds, maybe a variety of unusual remedies — you’d do almost anything to feel better, all in hopes of actually going on vacation or just having some fun in the sun.

Then it hits you. The runny nose, the sneezing, the fever and body aches and chills… but fear not, there's a way to beat the bug before it gets too comfortable in our systems.

Wellness shots are nutrient-dense powerhouses that pack a punch. If you’ve ever had one, those colds and flus are going to be stopped in their tracks. Fast!

Usually, a wellness shot consists of three main fresh ingredients: