How To Make An All-Natural Wellness Shot

Tashenna Lawson
Tashenna Lawson

Feeling flu-ish and run down by seasonal colds is just plain crummy, especially during the summer months. What’s worse than a summer cold, right? You might try beating the bug with over-the-counter meds, maybe a variety of unusual remedies — you’d do almost anything to feel better, all in hopes of actually going on vacation or just having some fun in the sun.

Then it hits you. The runny nose, the sneezing, the fever and body aches and chills… but fear not, there's a way to beat the bug before it gets too comfortable in our systems.

Wellness shots are nutrient-dense powerhouses that pack a punch. If you’ve ever had one, those colds and flus are going to be stopped in their tracks. Fast!

Usually, a wellness shot consists of three main fresh ingredients:

Ginger provides upset stomach and digestive relief, warms you up, and lessens aches and pains associated with colds and flu. Ginger is a great expectorant and will help break up mucus in the lungs as well as soothe even the most painful sore throats.

Lemon boosts immunity, detoxifies the body, and provides a nice dose of food-based vitamin C.

Cayenne is potent and effectively treats fevers, poor circulation, nausea, and other digestive complaints. All you need is a dash to benefit from its medicinal properties.

Here’s how to make a basic wellness shot:

  • Juice ½-1 whole lemon
  • Juice 1-inch piece of ginger
  • Add a dash or two of cayenne pepper

Knock it back at the onset of a cold, or just when you feel like a little pick-me-up is in order. You’ll feel the effects fairly quickly. I like taking about three of these throughout the day when I’m feeling a bug coming on and haven’t gotten sick in a long time.

They’re fast, effective and easy to make. Have you made a wellness shot before? What ingredients have you used?

Tashenna Lawson
Tashenna Lawson
Tashenna Lawson is a student at the East West School of Planetary Herbology where she studies diagnostic Chinese, Western, and Ayurvedic medicine. She’s an artist, herbalist, and...

