Darn Good Date Balls (Raw, Vegan, And Gluten Free Recipe)

I'm always looking for snacks that I can grab on the go, especially when I’m heading out the door to yoga. I find that having a treat about 30-minutes before yoga boosts my energy levels for a great class.

These Yogi Date Balls are one of my favorite snacks because they're easy to make ahead of time, store in the freezer, and then grab as I’m running out the door.

They're naturally sweetened with dates and full of delicious and nutritious seeds and nuts. They're also packed with protein and fiber that will fuel your practice. The best part is you can make them in less than ten minutes with ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry! Yogi Date Balls are raw; there is no baking required and the nutrients in the ingredients will stay intact.

Yogi Date Balls (Gluten Free, Vegan, Raw Naturally Sweetened)

Prep time: 10 minutes or lessOptional chill time: 30 minutesServing size: 12 large balls

Ingredients