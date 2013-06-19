Darn Good Date Balls (Raw, Vegan, And Gluten Free Recipe)
I'm always looking for snacks that I can grab on the go, especially when I’m heading out the door to yoga. I find that having a treat about 30-minutes before yoga boosts my energy levels for a great class.
These Yogi Date Balls are one of my favorite snacks because they're easy to make ahead of time, store in the freezer, and then grab as I’m running out the door.
They're naturally sweetened with dates and full of delicious and nutritious seeds and nuts. They're also packed with protein and fiber that will fuel your practice. The best part is you can make them in less than ten minutes with ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry! Yogi Date Balls are raw; there is no baking required and the nutrients in the ingredients will stay intact.
Yogi Date Balls (Gluten Free, Vegan, Raw Naturally Sweetened)
Prep time: 10 minutes or lessOptional chill time: 30 minutesServing size: 12 large balls
Ingredients
- 2 cups pitted dates
- 1/4 cup + 2 Tbsp warm water
- 3/4 cup oats
- 1 cup coconut flakes
- 1/4 cup sesame seeds
- 1/4 cup sunflower seeds
- 1/4 cup + 1Tbsp chopped almonds
Directions
Place dates and warm water in a food processor and process until smooth.
Scoop the creamed dates into a bowl and fold in the remaining ingredients, with the exception of ½ cup coconut flakes. If the mixture is soggy then slowly add more oats, if the mixture is too dry slowly add warm water.
Shape balls about 1 inch in diameter and roll them in the reserved ½ cup coconut.
Enjoy right away or place on a baking sheet in the freezer for 30 minutes to set. Enjoy Yogi Date Balls straight out of the freezer for a quick pre-yoga energy boost.
